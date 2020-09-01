Tuesday, Sep 01, 2020 | Last Update : 03:54 PM IST

161st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,694,878

61,822

Recovered

2,840,040

61,968

Deaths

65,469

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12769795162836 Assam10904185459306 Odisha10656177286556 Gujarat96435778823020 Rajasthan82363669291062 Kerala7538551538295 Haryana6473252672689 Madhya Pradesh63965486571394 Punjab53992370271453 Jharkhand4165627143417 Jammu and Kashmir3769829015703 Chhatisgarh3150316989277 Uttarakhand1982713608269 Goa1741813577192 Puducherry144119334228 Tripura125137654113 Manipur6252433028 Himachal Pradesh6116447337 Chandigarh4346243156 Arunachal Pradesh411228857 Nagaland395030588 Meghalaya2368116210 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10125890
  Business   Companies  01 Sep 2020  SC orders telcos to clear AGR dues in 10 years, 10% to be paid by March 31
Business, Companies

SC orders telcos to clear AGR dues in 10 years, 10% to be paid by March 31

PTI
Published : Sep 1, 2020, 1:47 pm IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2020, 1:52 pm IST

Failure to pay the instalments of the dues would incur penalty, interest and contempt of court, the bench cautioned the telecom firms

SC grants 10 yrs to telcos to pay AGR-related dues to DoT. (PTI Photo)
  SC grants 10 yrs to telcos to pay AGR-related dues to DoT. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday granted 10 years to telecom firms such as Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices for paying the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR)-related dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) with certain conditions.

The apex court asked telcos to pay 10 per cent of the AGR-related dues by March 31, 2021.

 

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra held that the demand made by the DoT and the verdict delivered by the top court in the matter are final.

The bench asked the Managing Directors (MDs) or Chief Executive Officer (CEOs) of the telcos concerned to furnish undertaking or personal guarantee within four weeks for payment of dues.

Failure to pay the instalments of the dues would incur penalty, interest and contempt of court, the bench cautioned the telecom firms.

The top court said that issue of sale of spectrum by telcos facing insolvency proceedings shall be decided by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The bench delivered its verdict on the issues, including the time line for staggered payment of AGR-related dues amounting to about Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

 

While pronouncing the verdict, the bench said that till the last instalment is paid by the telcos, their bank guarantees furnished to the DoT would be kept alive.

During an earlier hearing, the bench had also heard arguments on the point as to whether spectrum can be sold by telecom companies facing proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and how the AGR-related dues can be recovered from them.

The top court had in October 2019 delivered verdict on the AGR issue, primarily its definition for calculating government dues of telecom companies such as licence fee and spectrum usage charges.

The DoT in March this year moved a plea seeking permission for allowing staggered payment of the dues by telcos over a period of 20 years.

 

The bench reserved the verdict on July 20 on staggered payments, saying that it will not hear "even for a second" the arguments on reassessment or re-calculation of the AGR-related dues.

Prior to this, it had asked the telecom companies to file their books of accounts for last ten year and give a reasonable time frame for clearing the dues.

It had said that the period of 15-20 years sought by some of the telecom companies was not reasonable and had asked the Centre as to how it would secure the payment of dues by them.

The DoT had earlier said that no demand has been raised against Reliance Jio and Airtel for part dues of Reliance Communications (RCom) and Videocon respectively.

 

On August 21, the top court directed the DoT to apprise it of spectrum sharing done by telecom companies and how much is the liability of the sharers.

It asked the DoT secretary to file a specific affidavit apprising it about who was using the spectrum from the date of grant of licence and from which date the respective sharing of spectrum has taken place.

It had asked the DoT what was the amount paid by Reliance Jio for using 23 per cent of Reliance Communication (RCom's) spectrum.

On August 20, the top court had expressed concern over non-payment of AGR-related dues by telecom companies which are under insolvency saying "without paying for the horse, telcos are taking a ride".

 

On August 14, the top court had sought the details of spectrum sharing pact between RCom and Reliance Jio and said as to why the company using the spectrum of the other firm cannot be asked to pay the AGR related dues to the government.

The Centre had earlier told the top court there was a difference of opinion between two of its ministers (DoT and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs) on the issue of sale of spectrum during insolvency proceedings.

Tags: adjusted gross revenue, agr, agr dues, airtel, bharti airtel share price, supreme court, vodafone, vodafone idea share price, dot
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

India's factory activity grows for first time in five months in August. (PTI Photo)

After five-month gap, manufacturing activity gains momentum in August

Reserve Bank of India announced a slew of measures to maintain market stability. (PTI Photo)

RBI rides to rescue, unveils steps to cool rising bond yields

Sensex surges nearly 400 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 11,500. (PTI Photo)

Markets open in green, Sensex up 400 points; Nifty above 11,500

The latest GDP data released by India indicated a steep contraction of 23% in the economy. (AP file photo)

Finally, it falls to the farmer to rescue salvage India's parlous GDP

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham