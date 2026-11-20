New Delhi: Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday said the government is in talks with the GST Council for further sub-categorisation of beverages, particularly those with higher fruit content, while supporting the industry's demand for a review of the 40 per cent tax rate, noting that even products priced below Rs 20 are placed in the highest tax bracket.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Indian Beverage Association (IBA), Paswan said he agreed with the industry's concerns over the taxation of aerated, carbonated and caffeinated beverages and believed that appropriate reforms and changes were necessary.

The minister said he is "hopeful" and representing the beverage industry's concerns to the GST Council, which is a joint constitutional body of the Union and State governments that makes recommendations on GST rates, exemptions, laws, and policies, as it is "willing to act as a bridge between" them.

"I myself do genuinely believe when you mention that an item which is below Rs 20 is being placed in a segment where you have to pay 40 per cent tax, if you compare it with other products… I do agree that such reforms should happen; these changes should come. I think you have me on the same page," he said.

Paswan said the non-alcoholic beverages industry is facing this challenge and there is no need to convince him further over the taxation issue.

"We are already in talks with the GST Council, where this industry concern came up. Based on their submission, we have also prepared our covering, wherein they mentioned beverages in which the use of fruits is higher," he said.

"In such cases, further sub-categorisation should be done so that everyone is not kept in the 40 per cent category," he added.

His remarks came after Indian Beverage Association (IBA) President CK Jaipuria raised the industry's concerns over the 40 per cent tax burden on carbonated soft drinks (CSD), particularly low-priced products, and called for a review of the tax structure.

Jaipuria said the beverage sector is a crucial component of the food processing industry and a significant contributor to the economy, but faces challenges from the unorganised sector, counterfeit products and negative perceptions about the industry.

He pointed out that 40 per cent of the industry's CSD sales comprise products priced below Rs 20, including those selling at Rs 10 and Rs 15.

"How can you qualify a Rs 10 product to be part of a sin industry? In the process, we are still paying 40 per cent duty on CSD on a Rs 10 product. There is no product which gives that kind of duty, which is priced at that level," he said.

Paswan said he had been regularly engaging with industry representatives since taking charge of the ministry and had been raising their concerns at appropriate platforms, including the GST Council and in his interactions with the Finance Minister.

"I do agree that such reforms should happen and these changes should come. I think you have me on the same page where you all are," he said, assuring the industry that he would continue to represent its concerns before the authorities.

He said the food processing sector had been among the biggest beneficiaries of the next-generation GST reforms, with several products that were earlier taxed at 12 per cent, 18 per cent, or even higher being moved to the 5 per cent or nil tax category.

Paswan said he had also expected similar relief for the non-alcoholic beverages sector and had repeatedly raised concerns and challenges regarding it before the GST Council.

"I have been representing all your submissions, all your concerns to the GST Council, to various platforms, and also in my interactions with the Finance Minister repeatedly, I have been saying this," he said.