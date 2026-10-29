Is the Tata Aeris a Practical Daily Driver?

A practical daily driver needs to do more than get you from one place to another. It should be easy to manoeuvre through traffic, comfortable for regular commutes, economical to run and spacious enough for everyday requirements.

The newly launched Tata Aeris aims to address these needs through compact dimensions, petrol and CNG powertrain options, modern technology and useful convenience features. But how well does this compact sedan fit into everyday life?

Compact Dimensions for City Driving

One of the biggest advantages of a compact sedan is its manageable size, particularly in crowded urban environments.

The Tata Aeris measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,684 mm in width and has a 2,450 mm wheelbase. These dimensions can make it easier to navigate narrow streets and fit into limited parking spaces compared to larger vehicles.

The sedan also offers 170 mm of ground clearance, which can help when negotiating speed breakers and uneven urban roads.

For buyers who spend most of their time commuting through the city, these characteristics make the Aeris worth considering.

Petrol and CNG Options for Different Needs

Daily driving requirements vary, and the Aeris offers two fuel options to accommodate different usage patterns.

The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine produces 86 PS and 113 Nm of torque, while the iCNG version delivers 75.5 PS and 96.5 Nm in CNG mode.

Both versions offer five-speed manual and AMT transmission choices.

The petrol version may appeal to buyers who prioritise straightforward refuelling and a mix of city and highway driving. Meanwhile, the iCNG version could suit those covering longer daily distances and looking to manage fuel expenses.

The availability of an AMT with CNG is particularly relevant for buyers who want potentially lower running costs without choosing a manual transmission.

Comfort Features That Matter Every Day

Comfort becomes increasingly important when a car is used for daily commuting.

The Aeris offers a height-adjustable driver's seat, while higher variants introduce AeroLux ventilated front leatherette seats, which can be particularly useful during hot weather.

Other available features include rear AC vents, a cooled glovebox, a rear centre armrest with cupholders and automatic temperature control.

The cabin also features a modern OpenView dashboard and SportLuxe steering wheel, giving the interior a contemporary appearance.

These features can make everyday journeys more comfortable for both the driver and passengers.

Technology That Simplifies Daily Driving

The Tata Aeris offers several technology features designed around convenience.

Higher variants include a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allowing drivers to access compatible navigation, communication and entertainment applications.

The sedan also offers a 12.7 cm Digital Island instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging and iRA connected-car technology with more than 35 features on applicable variants.

For buyers who regularly rely on smartphone connectivity during their commute, these additions can improve the overall experience.





Researching the Right Aeris for Everyday Use

Not every buyer needs the most expensive variant to enjoy a practical ownership experience.

Someone primarily concerned with commuting may prioritise an AMT transmission, parking assistance and essential comfort features. Another buyer may prefer CNG for frequent travel or a higher variant for additional technology.

Platforms such as ACKO Drive allow buyers to explore Tata Aeris variants, compare specifications, features and prices, and identify the configuration that matches their daily requirements.

Once the preferred variant is selected, buyers can also purchase a new car online through ACKO Drive, making the process from research to buying more convenient.

Is There Enough Space for Everyday Luggage?

Luggage space is another important aspect of daily practicality.

The petrol Tata Aeris offers 419 litres of boot space, providing room for shopping bags, office equipment and luggage for short family trips.

The Aeris iCNG uses twin-cylinder technology, positioning the CNG cylinders beneath the boot floor to preserve usable luggage space. This arrangement helps make the luggage area more usable than a conventional large-cylinder installation.





Safety and Parking Assistance

The Aeris offers six airbags, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and rear parking sensors as part of its standard equipment.

Higher variants introduce features such as Electronic Stability Program with traction control, Hill Hold Control and an intelligent Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

The Creative and Accomplished variants also offer a 360-degree Surround View System with multiple 2D/3D views and a Blind View Monitor.

These features can be particularly helpful when parking in tight spaces or navigating congested surroundings.

Final Thoughts

The Tata Aeris offers several qualities that make it a practical daily driver, including compact dimensions, multiple fuel options, AMT availability, useful comfort features and modern safety technology.

Its petrol version may suit buyers seeking conventional everyday convenience, while the iCNG version could appeal to those looking to manage fuel expenses during frequent commuting.

Ultimately, the Aeris makes a reasonable case as an everyday family sedan. The key is choosing the powertrain and variant that best match your driving routine, budget and comfort expectations.





Disclaimer: No Asian Age journalist was involved in creating this content. The group also takes no responsibility for this content.