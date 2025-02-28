BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase facelift launched at Rs 62.60 lakh



The locally produced new car will be available in a single 330Li M Sport petrol variant. The diesel variant will be launched later.

“The new BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase has set new standards in its segment with an elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort and dynamic performance,” said Vikram Pawah, President at BMW Group India.

He said the car possesses the most powerful engine in its class. “With the new update, the 3 LWB has increased its appeal even further by adding new striking design elements and driver assistance features,” Pawah noted, boasting that it continued to deliver sheer driving pleasure with superlative luxury, making it a perfect choice for individuals as well as their families.

The new 3 Series Long Wheelbase features a kidney grille in the front flanked by adaptive LED headlamps.

The M Sport variant comes with the M Aerodynamics package, which adds body-coloured front and rear aprons, side sills and Dark Shadow front bumper trim, Pearl Chrome slats for the grille, satin aluminium window surrounds and M door sill finishers.

Inside, it gets the BMW Widescreen Curved Display, M leather steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and 3-zone automatic climate control.

The 2025 BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase in the 330Li M Sport variant comes with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 255 BHP and 400 Nm of torque.

The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, which enables the car to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds.

BMW, India’s second biggest German luxury car maker, on Friday introduced the updated BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase sedan priced at Rs 62.60 lakh at pan India showroom.