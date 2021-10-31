Sunday, Oct 31, 2021 | Last Update : 12:22 PM IST

  Business   Autos  31 Oct 2021  High taxes hampering growth of luxury car segment in India: Audi
Business, Autos

High taxes hampering growth of luxury car segment in India: Audi

PTI
Published : Oct 31, 2021, 11:38 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2021, 11:38 am IST

Luxury car volumes account for less than 2 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle sales annually

Luxury vehicles currently attract the top GST slab of 28 per cent. (Photo: Audi)
 Luxury vehicles currently attract the top GST slab of 28 per cent. (Photo: Audi)

New Delhi: A high taxation regime is restricting growth of the luxury car segment in India and the government should look at lowering the levies in order to help the sector grow, according to German automaker Audi.

Luxury car volumes account for less than 2 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle sales annually and the sector has been more or less at the same level for the past decade.

 

"We haven't been able to utilise our capacities here to the fullest primarily because the luxury segment hasn't grown in the country.

"While the volume segments have been growing all these years, the luxury segment went up to 40,000 units a year and stayed in that range and this year we can end up even lower than that," Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI in an interaction.

Hefty taxes have ensured that the segment has remained in the slow lane over the years.

"The luxury segment has remained less than 2 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle vertical. I think the major request we have for the government is to reduce the duties. Apart from 28 per cent GST, which in any case is high, we also have cess on top of it," Dhillon stated.

 

Besides, there is high registration cost in some of the states and the rising fuel price also adds to the total cost of ownership, he added.

"So if this cess part is taken off and also if the registration costs are kept reasonable and same across the country, it will help the segment," he noted.

Luxury vehicles currently attract the top GST slab of 28 per cent with an additional cess of 20 per cent on sedans and 22 per cent on SUVs, taking the total tax incidence to up to 50 per cent.

"Our request is to standardise the taxation structure because our customers are very well travelled and they know that the same models which we are selling here at higher cost are much more affordable in other countries. We are one of the countries where the taxation is the highest," Dhillon noted.

 

He further said, "It is duty on duty, kind of layering of taxes...it is quite challenging and some kind of support is required."

He noted that high vehicle costs demotivate customers from upgrading to the luxury segment.

"India is a young country and people have aspirations... lots of young people would like to own luxury goods...people are willing to buy more, spend more, policymakers need to think about them...if more luxury items are sold, the government would eventually also get more tax," Dhillon stated.

There is a need to change the mindset that makes people believe that luxury is a bad thing, he added.

"It is not bad if someone has done hard work in life and risen to a position. He or she needs to be respected for that," Dhillon said.

 

Asked about the EV segment, he noted that Audi India needs to have a positive business case in order to impress upon the global headquarters to roll out fresh investments for local manufacturing of electric cars in the country.

The company, which has already introduced five imported electric vehicles in India, needs to have some kind of volumes in the country to show its headquarters that the market is ready for environment friendly mobility solutions and thus ready for fresh investments, Dhillon said.

He noted that the company has already invested heavily in India to create a large capacity of internal combustion engine cars which remains underutilsed due challenging market conditions. So in order to make electric cars in India, the automaker needs a positive business case, Dhillon said.

 

"To have this positive business scenario, we need to have a certain volume plan for at least 5 -10 years. To reach there, we need to have a certain threshold of volume even in the imported cars.

"Once we know that these cars are well accepted in the market, we can go to the headquarters to tell them that we need to now produce locally," he noted.

The company can build a sustainable sales volume with imported cars to start with if the taxation on such units is reduced and after that get into local manufacturing, Dhillon said.

"Even if we get a window of 3-5 years of lower import duties, it can help us bring down the cost of imported cars. With lower pricing, we will be able to sell more and even the government would benefit from it as more sales would mean more tax revenue," he added.

 

At present, cars imported as completely built units (CBUs) attract customs duty ranging from 60 per cent to 100 per cent, depending on engine size and cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value less or above USD 40,000.

Counting on the positives, Dhillon noted that lower GST rate of 5 per cent and help given by some state governments in terms of registration costs were some of the factors which were beneficial for the electric car segment.

He noted that the company headquarters needs to see some returns before committing any further investments in India.

Audi has already introduced eight models this year in the country and is now gearing up to launch the new Q5 SUV in November.

 

Tags: luxury cars, cess on luxury cars
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 109.34 a litre and Rs 115.15 per litre in Mumbai. (PTI file photo)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 4th straight day; petrol crosses Rs 120 mark in MP

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. (PTI Photo)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth consecutive day

IRCTC on Thursday said that the Ministry of Railways has asked it to share 50 per cent of its revenue earned as convenience fee from bookings on its website with the national transporter.

Railway Min withdraws decision on sharing IRCTC convenience fee; shares recover loss

The gold trade has been stocking the metal to take advantage of the price correction. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

9-month gold imports double of demand

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham