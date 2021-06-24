BMW drives in updated 5 Series sedan in India at Rs 62.9 lakh

The new version of BMW 5 Series comes with various updates like remote-control parking, head-up display, reversing assistant and more

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched an updated version of 5 Series sedan in India with price starting at Rs 62.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Locally produced, the model comes with one petrol trim (BMW 530i M Sport) priced at Rs 62.9 lakh and two diesel variants (BMW 530d M Sport and BMW 520d Luxury Line) tagged at Rs 63.9 and Rs 71.9 lakh, respectively.

The new version of BMW 5 Series comes with various updates like remote-control parking, head-up display, reversing assistant, parking assistant and gesture control, among others.

"For 50 years, the BMW 5 Series has enjoyed an unrivalled position globally and has set the benchmark in sheer driving pleasure. This iconic business athlete has now evolved to be younger and smarter," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

The new BMW 5 Series is an individualist within the premium executive segment, he added.

The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 530i generates maximum output of 252 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.1 seconds.

Besides, the 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 520d develops maximum output of 190 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 7.3 seconds.

Further, the 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine of BMW 530d produces maximum output of 265 hp and peak torque of 620 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 5.7 seconds, making it the quickest car in executive sedan segment.