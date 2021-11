Merc drives in compact car

Mercedes-Benz on Friday launched its performance-oriented compact car AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ priced at Rs 79.50 lakh at pan-India showroom

PUNE: Mercedes-Benz on Friday launched its performance-oriented compact car AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ priced at Rs 79.50 lakh at pan-India showroom.

The imported car is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged engine, producing 421 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 270 km/hr.

We are strengthening our A-Class portfolio with this, Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, said.