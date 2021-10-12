Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021 | Last Update : 04:02 PM IST

  Business   Autos  12 Oct 2021  Hyundai Mobis develops a foldable steering wheel system for self-driving car
Business, Autos

Hyundai Mobis develops a foldable steering wheel system for self-driving car

ANI
Published : Oct 12, 2021, 3:43 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2021, 3:43 pm IST

The SBW is a high-tech control system that transmits steering power generated from the steering wheel to wheels through electronic signals

The 'foldable steering system' is movable to forward and back by up to 25cm. (Photo - Hyundai Mobis)
 The 'foldable steering system' is movable to forward and back by up to 25cm. (Photo - Hyundai Mobis)

Seoul: A foldable steering wheel system for self-driving cars has been developed by Hyundai Mobis.

Hyundai Mobis announced on Monday that it has developed the 'foldable steering system' that can store the steering wheel of the driver's seat invisible by folding it.

 

It is a new technology that has not been globally commercialized before, and Hyundai Mobis successfully developed in around 2 years and is currently filling patents in Korea and overseas.

The 'foldable steering system' is movable to forward and back by up to 25cm.

Not only did Hyundai Mobis secure durability and reliability by applying the new technology, but also it mounted the SBW (Steer by Wire) steering system that the company had previously developed before. The SBW is a high-tech control system that transmits steering power generated from the steering wheel to wheels through electronic signals.

Accordingly, it can automatically increase or reduce the reactivity of the steering wheel at parking lots or highways to provide stability, and also provide comfortable steering that can maximize the driving experience on circuits or winding roads.

 

It also removed mechanical connections to filter out uncomfortable body rolls that can be transmitted to the steering wheel when passing through potholes and bumps on the road.

Tags: self driving car, hyundai mobis, foldable steering system
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From Business

The company did not give a reason for its action. (PTI)

Adani Ports to stop handling containers from Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan

In the case of gold and jewellery, the demand has been rising with the start of the festive season. (Photo: PTI/File)

Discretionary goods see rise in festive demand

The index had hit 17,000 on August 31, 2021 and 16,000 on August 3, 2021. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nifty Retreats after hitting 18K

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.23 per cent higher at 94.28. (Photo: PTI/File)

Re, bonds come under pressure

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham