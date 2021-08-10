Vehicle retail sales see strong recovery

On year-on-year basis, all categories were in the green with two-wheelers up by 28%, three-wheelers up by 83%, passenger vehicles up by 63%

PUNE: With the entire country now open, July saw robust recovery at 34.12 per cent in auto retails as demand across all categories remained high on a low base of last year, Federation of Auto-mobile Dealers Associations, or Fada, said on Monday.

On year-on-year basis, all categories were in the green with two-wheelers up by 28 per cent, three-wheelers up by 83 per cent, passenger vehicles up by 63 per cent, tractors up by 7 per cent and commercial vehicles up by 166 per cent.

Even on a monthly basis, the July automobile retail sales across all categories grew 28 per cent to 15,56,777 units against 12,17,151 units in June.

Fada president Vinkesh Gulati said, “Auto retails have now started narrowing the deficit compared to the pre-Covid months.”