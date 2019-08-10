Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 04:30 PM IST

Royal Enfield launches six new variants of iconic bike Bullet

PTI
Published : Aug 10, 2019, 12:06 pm IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2019, 4:26 pm IST

Royal Enfield announced launch of six new variants of its iconic bike Bullet at prices starting at Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bookings for the new variants will start from Friday.
Mumbai: Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Friday announced the launch of six new variants of its iconic bike Bullet at prices starting at Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom), besides 250 retail touch points tier II and III cities and towns.

A part of the Eicher group, Royal Enfield currently has 930 dealer touch points pan-India. The bookings for the new variants starts from Friday, the company said in a release.

"We have witnessed significant demand across smaller towns and cities which are showing tremendous potential for growth and are soon becoming a huge market for middle-weight motorcycle segment," said Vinod K Dasari, chief executive officer, Royal Enfield.

