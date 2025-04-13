Assam: Purabi Dairy Crosses Rs 320 Crore Turnover

After achieving a phenomenal growth and turnover of Rs. 320 crore in last financial year, the Purbi Dairy of Assam has set a target of Rs. 450 crore for next 2025-26 financial year besides planning a expansion strategy in collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).Informing that Purbi Dairy run by the West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd. (WAMUL) has also earned international ISO certifications for its key production facilities in Assam, the managing director of the cooperative union Sameer Kumar Parida told reporters,, “These certifications validate the rigorous standards we’ve maintained across our operations.”Pointing out that a newly formalized agreement between WAMUL and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) will see the Panjabari plant’s capacity doubled from 1.5 lakh litres per day (LLPD) to 3 LLPD he said that the Rs 100 crore investment will make it the largest milk processing facility in the region.The Panjabari milk processing plant in Guwahati, commissioned in March 2024 under the World Bank-funded Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART), received the ISO 22000:2018 certification for food safety management—affirming its adherence to global standards in dairy processing and safety. Meanwhile, the cattle feed plant in Changsari, operational since May 2022, was also awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management systems, he said.He said that Purabi Dairy recorded a 25 percent year-on-year revenue growth, driven largely by surging demand for both packaged milk and value-added dairy products. Sales of liquid milk rose by 16 percent, reinforcing Purabi’s position as Northeast India’s largest dairy brand.Other key product segments saw explosive growth – curd sales up by 65 percent, ghee up by 55 percent and paneer and cream sales up by 35 percent each.In addition to its traditional offerings, Purabi successfully launched new products such as Purabi Ice Cream and Purabi Flavoured Milk, which have been well-received by customers across Assam.Over the past year, Purabi has expanded its distribution far beyond its Guwahati stronghold. Its products now reach consumers across the state—from Tinsukia in the east to Dhubri in the west, and into the North Bank districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, and Sonitpur. The extended footprint positions the cooperative for continued growth in new and emerging markets.WAMUL has now set its sights on a Rs 450 crore turnover target for FY 2025–26, backed by a bold expansion strategy.He said, “The expansion will help us meet increasing demand, introduce new product lines, and ensure better market access for dairy farmers across Assam,” said Satya Brata Bose, Managing Director of NEDFL. “It’s a win-win for both consumers and producers.”He said, “Purabi’s growth story is not just about sales and scale—it’s about impacting livelihoods. The cooperative sources over 1.6 lakh litres of milk daily from 51,000 dairy farmers across more than 1,300 Dairy Cooperative Societies in the state. The revival of East Assam Milk Union Ltd. (EAMUL) under the Purabi umbrella has further deepened its procurement network in upper Assam.Beyond milk collection, Purabi supports farmers through training, veterinary services, quality testing, and feed management—all aimed at building a more sustainable and resilient rural economy.