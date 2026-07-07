Ananya, Chunky Panday Lead SharkNinja India Campaign

BENGALURU: After its entry into the market in April 2026, SharkNinja APAC has announced a partnership with Bollywood stars Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday for its first local campaign in India, featuring Ninja, the American small kitchen appliance brand.

The father-daughter duo brings their light-hearted family chemistry to a campaign celebrating smarter, easier routines in modern Indian kitchens.

The campaign brings a relatable, humorous intergenerational dynamic to the everyday routines and cooking debates of modern Indian households. Opening with a playful narrative that sparked buzz across media, the campaign turns Ananya’s “tired of chunky” comment into a product-led reveal. She was not talking about her father, but about the uneven blends and everyday hassle of bulky traditional blenders, setting the stage for the sleek, cordless convenience and smooth performance of the Ninja Blast Portable Blender.

It also addresses the familiar Indian household question of what to make for dinner. In a series of humorous films, Chunky transforms into a “Cooking Ninja”, surprising Ananya with dishes such as biryani and fries. The films showcase how one versatile appliance can help families cook multiple favourites at the same time with greater ease.

“For our first local campaign in India, we wanted partners who could bring warmth, humour, and familiarity to the SharkNinja story. Ananya and Chunky Panday have a natural chemistry that helps us connect with Indian consumers in a way that feels both relevant and relatable”, said Mrunmay Mehta, MD and the India country head of SharkNinja APAC.