World Photography Day Exhibition Showcases Works of Hyderabad Photographers

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Centre for Photography, in association with the Telangana Government, Telangana Tourism, the State Gallery of Art, and the Indian Photo Festival celebrates World Photography Day by throwing open doors to an exhibition that celebrates the works of Hyderabad Photographers. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Chief Guest Smt. Vani Prasad, IAS (Principal Secretary, YAT & C Dept., Govt. of Telangana) along with Guest of Honor Dr. Lakshmi Korra IAS, Director of State Art Gallery and Indian Photo Festival, Founder and Director Mr. Aquin Mathews.

On this occasion, IPF Director, Mr. Aquin Mathews said, “Today, is the day to celebrate photography and to celebrate ‘us’! Anyone, who has a smartphone in hand, is a photographer; may not be professional, but is one. We are delighted to bring to you a show of beautiful images captured by some of the most sought-after photographers of Hyderabad along with pictures clicked by non – professional photographers and college students. This is a platform where anyone who would like to showcase their talent in photography is welcome to apply. We are building this initiative annually to mark this day every year. This year we received over 500 images out of which we bring to you the best 42, which are showcased until August 31st at this beautiful venue State Art Gallery. HCP is most grateful to Dr. Lakshmi, and the entire team of this venue for extending their unwavering support to such initiatives that bring the community together through art and culture.”

Guest of Honor, Dr. Lakshmi Korra IAS, Director of State Art Gallery said, “State Art Gallery is committed to supporting art and artists from all walks of life. We take great pride in our association with initiatives such as today as we all come together to the opening of the World Photography Day exhibition by the Hyderabad Centre for Photography. I would like to congratulate all the photographers whose works are showcased at this exhibition. And, we welcome our fellow Hyderabadis to come and visit the exhibition. The venue and halls are open for visitors every day from 11 am to 6 pm.”

State Art Gallery at Madhapur has been a landmark venue for hosting art and culture-related events in Hyderabad for the last 2 decades. It has supported talents across dance, music, exhibitions for painting, sculptures, photography, and much more. The venue is open around the year from 11 am to 6 pm provides state–of–the–art infrastructure and is equipped to accommodate events of international repute.

The exhibition will be on view until 31st August 2024 every day from 11 am to 6 pm and entry is free for all.