Book Review | Why Aliens Probably Haven’t Visited Us

There are solid reasons why Neil DeGrasse Tyson is one of the world’s most popular science communicators: he is frank and unapologetic about how science works and he has a great sense of humour.

The premise of Take Me to Your Leader is obvious, but what is unexpected is the amount of science Tyson weaves in to discuss how alien landings, encounters, abductions are likely — or unlikely — to happen. The science is easy to understand for those who abandoned the subject at school level, and yet it provides vital inputs into how our everyday life functions.

The idea of alien encounters has fascinated humans, although perhaps more those from “outer space” than our next-door neighbours. H.G. Well’s The War of the Worlds filled us with fear but was thrilling at the same time. It also cemented, perhaps, the idea of what beings on other planets and star systems and galaxies would be like — big on science and tech but somehow insect-like.

Tyson goes through all those ideas, carefully dissecting them and the un-sciency or imaginative flights of fancy behind them. He has watched a crazy number of sci-fi films, from the sublime to the ridiculous. His presentation is kinder than the popular video clip of Carl Sagan ripping Star Wars to shreds, but it is no less sharp for all that. Tyson uses humour to soften the blow.

The learning is fascinating and Tyson underlines how impossible some of our popular ideas are. For instance, saucer shapes as interstellar transportation are a major fail. Runway lights are not needed for flying saucers either — cue in Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Distance itself creates a massive roadblock for travel and obviously this makes those “galaxies far far away” practically impossible. The nearest galaxy, Andromeda, is 2.5 million light years away. And that’s if you move at the speed of light. Dimensions are another problem, because if the alien race operates on a different level from us, then basic contact is tough.

Some of these scientific facts you may know, some may take you back to school afternoons when sleep competed with the drone of the incomprehensible. But put together into perspective, you realise that this alien encounter is growing more and more unlikely.

Tyson also takes on those alien abductions, which so fascinate some people. And how these, umm, racist aliens largely ignore non-white, non-Western parts of the globe. As well as controversial subjects like the possible alien spaceships and aliens themselves lying somewhere in a protected facility in New Mexico.

He also points out how with the number of cell phones being used across the world, someone by now should have taken a clear photo of alien spaceships.

Ah well.

Whether you believe in the possibility of life out there or you are just interested in the universe or even if you just want a bit of a laugh, this is a book for all ages and interest groups. If, however, you take yourself and your beliefs very seriously… well, read at your own risk. Although it may just open your mind.

Take Me to Your Leader: Perspective on Your First Alien Encounter

By Neil DeGrasse Tyson

Published by Hutchinson Heinemann

pp. 228; Rs 999.