Watcho hosts second leg of storytellers conclave in Hyderabad

Building on the success of its inaugural edition in Kolkata, Dish TV’s OTT platform Watcho has successfully launched the second leg of the Watcho Storytellers Conclave in Hyderabad, amplifying the voices of creators and content makers across the nation. This pioneering initiative aims to foster collaboration and innovation within the creative community, providing filmmakers, storytellers, and content creators with a dynamic platform to showcase their narratives.

The Hyderabad edition of the Watcho Storytellers Conclave saw a diverse gathering of renowned filmmakers and creators, including Anil Ravipudi, Sundeep Kishan, Sunitha Tati, Baradwaj Rangan, Sai Rajesh, and Nanda Kishore Emani, who led insightful sessions on the rapidly evolving content landscape. Through these sessions, the conclave sought to bridge the gap between emerging talent and established creators, promoting fresh opportunities for collaboration and sharing stories that resonate with wide audiences.

Speaking about the initiative, Manoj Dobhal, CEO & Executive Director of Dish TV India Ltd, emphasized the importance of platforms like Watcho in revolutionizing content creation. “Our mission is to create an inclusive space where all creators, regardless of their background, can share their stories and enhance visibility. Through the Watcho Storytellers Conclave, we aim to empower creators and provide them with the tools to succeed in this rapidly transforming digital-first entertainment world,” said Dobhal.

The event included several thought-provoking sessions, with one of the highlights being ‘Balancing High Content and Commercial Elements as an Award-Winning Writer and Director’, featuring Anil Ravipudi. In this session, Ravipudi shared valuable insights into the evolving world of filmmaking, emphasizing the impact of platforms like Watcho in democratizing access for budding creators.

Another session, ‘Storytelling in Telugu Cinema: Balancing Tradition and Modernity,’ featured Sunitha Tati, Sai Rajesh, and Baradwaj Rangan, who discussed the evolving dynamics of Telugu cinema and how digital platforms are opening new doors for non-traditional filmmakers to share their voices.

Actor Sundeep Kishan, who also participated, remarked on Watcho’s role in paving the way for new-age content creators. “Dish TV Watcho is truly reshaping the content landscape by offering young filmmakers a global stage to showcase their work,” he said.

As Watcho continues its mission to empower storytellers, the Hyderabad edition of the Watcho Storytellers Conclave further cemented its position as a key platform for content creators across India. The final edition of the conclave is set to take place in Mumbai, where more filmmakers and creators will gather to shape the future of digital storytelling.