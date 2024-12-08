Vidwan Bharat Sundar Shines in Concert at Kalasagaram’s 57th Annual Festival

Hyderabad: The city witnessed a brilliant vocal concert as part of Kalasagaram’s 57th annual festival of music, dance and drama by Carnatic vocalist Vidwan Bharat Sundar from Chennai, who has many accolades to his credit including the best concert award from Madras Music Academy and the Carnatic Music Idol title.

He started the concert with a brisk Nattakurinji varnam in second speed. Then came the beautiful ‘Guruleka’ in Gowrimanohari. The Kalpana swaras were a prelude.

Next came G.N. Balasubramaniam’s ‘Sivanandha Kamavardhani’ in Kamavardhini ragam with alapana. Sunder performed the neraval at ‘Bhavani Pavani’.

Shyama Sastry’s ‘Maayammaa’ was presented neatly in Chouka kalam. The next item was a bhava-laden ‘Indha Thiruvadivam’ by Neelakanta Sivan in Vasantha. The Kambodhi raga alapana left the audience spellbound.

A pleasant kriti of Thyagaraja, ‘Sri Raghuvara Aprameya’, was the main piece. With a quick swara kalpana and awesome thani avarthanam by Delhi Sairam on the mridangam and Shyamkumar on kanjira, Sunder moved to a detailed Shanmughapriya Ragam Tanam Pallavi (RTP), ‘Nee Mahima Ganimpa Tharama Gajaraja Gamani Shankari’ in Tisra Jathi Thriputa Thalam.

Sunder took the Suruti and Kapi also in RTP which was captivating. Next came Dr M. Balamuralikrishna’s ‘Marulu Konnane Saki Ninnu’ in Jenjjutti. He concluded the concert with Dwijavanthi thillana, making a mark and delighting the audience.

Before the concert, Sundar gave away prizes to the winners of the Kalasagaram music competitions, including three tamburas. The Kalaimamani A. Kanyakumari Award was presented to Peri Thyagaraju for excellence in the field of violin.