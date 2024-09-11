U.S. Mission India and Room to Read India Launch Nationwide Read-a-thon to Boost Early Learning Outcomes

Today Room to Read India and the U.S. Mission India led a nationwide ‘Read-a-thon’. This participatory event saw widespread participation from children, parents, communities, international organizations, government bodies, and corporations across ten Indian states of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, underscoring a unified effort to advance early learning and literacy outcomes throughout the country.







The U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is proud to partner with Room to Read to equip students and educators with foundational skills for the future. The Read-a-thon provides a unique platform for diverse stakeholders to come together in schools, communities, and government offices to show their support for children's reading and early learning. This year’s Read-a-thon aims to set a new record for simultaneous reading in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.





USAID Acting Mission Director Dr. Alexandria Huerta participated in a Read-a-thon event in New Delhi, stating, “Education is a foundational driver of prosperity. As the United States partners with India to advance global development goals, USAID is proud to partner with Room to Read to equip millions of students with foundational skills for the future. Through initiatives like the Read-a-thon, we are collectively shaping a future where every child has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to India’s ongoing progress and prosperity.”





Poornima Garg, Country Director at Room to Read India, emphasized the impact of the event, saying, “This year’s reading campaign, themed ‘Make Room for Early Learning,’ presents a powerful opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that early learners everywhere have the chance to read, learn, and thrive. When early learners and other participants across the nation drop everything else and read collectively for 30 minutes during the Read-a-thon, it sends a strong message about the critical importance of reading and learning for children.”





As India continues to grow as a global leader in innovation and development, USAID’s partnership with Room to Read India underscores their shared dedication to empowering future generations.