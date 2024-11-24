Upamanyu Chatterjee’s book wins JCB Prize

New Delhi: Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life by Upamanyu Chatterjee published by Speaking Tiger Books has been announced the winner of the 2024 JCB Prize for Literature, and awarded the 25-lakh rupee prize. The event was held at the JCB India Headquarters, Ballabhgarh. The coveted trophy, which is a sculpture by Delhi artist duo, Thukral and Tagra, titled “Mirror Melting”, was awarded to Upamanyu Chatterjee.

The prestigious award was handed over on behalf of Lord Bamford, chairman, JCB by Mr Deepak Shetty, CEO & MD, JCB India. Speaking at the event, Mr Deepak Shetty said, “The JCB Prize for Literature was conceptualised by Lord Bamford to celebrate the Indian-ness of Indian literature.

Over the years this award has attracted some of the most eclectic mix of works.” The jury contained prominent names such as Jerry Pinto, Deepthi Sashidharan, Tridip Suhrud, Shaunak Sen and Aqui Thami. The book is a study of the extraordinary experiences of an ordinary man, and of both the majesty and the banality of the spiritual path.

An ex-bureaucrat, Chatterjee was born in 1959 in Patna. He retired in 2016 to devote himself full time to writing.