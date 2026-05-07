Top Ten Books Of The Week (May 6, 2026)

Non-Fiction

1. Title : The Curious and the Classified

Author : General Manoj Naravane

Publisher : Rupa

Price : 595/-

ISBN : 9789376464777





2. Title : An Accidental Lawyer

Author : K K Venugopal

Publisher : Penguin India

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9780143478355





3. Title : Mother Mary Comes to me

Author : Arundhati Roy

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9780143473060





4. Title : Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya: Beloved of God

Author : Raziuddin Aquil

Publisher : Pan Macmillan

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 978-9361132438





5. Title : Shattered Lands

Author : Sam Dalrymple

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9789369894628





6. Title : The Infinity Machine

Author : Sebastian Mallaby

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 1299/-

ISBN : 978-0241703557





7. Title : A world appears

Author : Michael Pollan

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 1099/-

ISBN : 9780241813690





8. Title : The Sky Warriors

Author : Vishnu Som

Publisher : Juggernaut

Price : 499/-

ISBN : 9789353455767





9. Title : Picturing time

Author : Raghu Rai

Publisher : Aleph

Price : 2999/-

ISBN : ‎ 978-9384067182





10. Title : A Touch of Genius: The Wisdom of India’s Nobel Laureates

Author : Edited by Rudrangshu Mukherjee

Publisher : Aleph

Price : 1499/-

ISBN : 9789365233216





FICTION





1. Title : The Correspondent

Author : Virginia Evans

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9780241721261





2. Title : Heart the Lover

Author : Lily King

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/--

ISBN : 9781837265589





3. Title : Small Comfort:

Author : Ia Genberg (Author), Kira Josefsson (Translator)

Publisher : Hachette

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9781035433940





4. Title : Guilt

Author : Keigo Higashino

Publisher : Hachette

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9780349148618





5. Title : Women without Men

Author : Shahrnush Parsipur and Faridoun Farrokh (Translator)

Publisher : Women Unlimited

Price : Rs 550/-

ISBN : 9788188965793





6. Title : Taiwan travelogue

Author : Yang Shuang-Zi

Publisher : Pan Macmillan

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 9781644453155





7. Title : Hooked

Author : Asako Yuzuki

Publisher : 4th Estate

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9780008815417





8. Title : This is where the Serpent Lives

Author : Daniyal Mueenuddin

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9780143482031





9. Title : The Complex

Author : Karan Mahajan

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9789369897483





10. Title : Son of Nobody

Author : Yann Martel

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 978-1838859084





— Bahrisons Booksellers

New Delhi