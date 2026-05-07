Top Ten Books Of The Week (May 6, 2026)
Title : An Accidental Lawyer; Author : K K Venugopal; Publisher : Penguin India
Non-Fiction
1. Title : The Curious and the Classified
Author : General Manoj Naravane
Publisher : Rupa
Price : 595/-
ISBN : 9789376464777
2. Title : An Accidental Lawyer
Author : K K Venugopal
Publisher : Penguin India
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9780143478355
3. Title : Mother Mary Comes to me
Author : Arundhati Roy
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 899/-
ISBN : 9780143473060
4. Title : Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya: Beloved of God
Author : Raziuddin Aquil
Publisher : Pan Macmillan
Price : 599/-
ISBN : 978-9361132438
5. Title : Shattered Lands
Author : Sam Dalrymple
Publisher : Harper Collins
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9789369894628
6. Title : The Infinity Machine
Author : Sebastian Mallaby
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 1299/-
ISBN : 978-0241703557
7. Title : A world appears
Author : Michael Pollan
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 1099/-
ISBN : 9780241813690
8. Title : The Sky Warriors
Author : Vishnu Som
Publisher : Juggernaut
Price : 499/-
ISBN : 9789353455767
9. Title : Picturing time
Author : Raghu Rai
Publisher : Aleph
Price : 2999/-
ISBN : 978-9384067182
10. Title : A Touch of Genius: The Wisdom of India’s Nobel Laureates
Author : Edited by Rudrangshu Mukherjee
Publisher : Aleph
Price : 1499/-
ISBN : 9789365233216
FICTION
1. Title : The Correspondent
Author : Virginia Evans
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 899/-
ISBN : 9780241721261
2. Title : Heart the Lover
Author : Lily King
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 799/--
ISBN : 9781837265589
3. Title : Small Comfort:
Author : Ia Genberg (Author), Kira Josefsson (Translator)
Publisher : Hachette
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9781035433940
4. Title : Guilt
Author : Keigo Higashino
Publisher : Hachette
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9780349148618
5. Title : Women without Men
Author : Shahrnush Parsipur and Faridoun Farrokh (Translator)
Publisher : Women Unlimited
Price : Rs 550/-
ISBN : 9788188965793
6. Title : Taiwan travelogue
Author : Yang Shuang-Zi
Publisher : Pan Macmillan
Price : 599/-
ISBN : 9781644453155
7. Title : Hooked
Author : Asako Yuzuki
Publisher : 4th Estate
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9780008815417
8. Title : This is where the Serpent Lives
Author : Daniyal Mueenuddin
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9780143482031
9. Title : The Complex
Author : Karan Mahajan
Publisher : Harper Collins
Price : 899/-
ISBN : 9789369897483
10. Title : Son of Nobody
Author : Yann Martel
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 978-1838859084
— Bahrisons Booksellers
New Delhi