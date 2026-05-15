Top Ten Books Of The Week (May 13, 2026)
A diverse range of new releases this season brings together history, politics, law and literary fiction from acclaimed voices across the world
Non-Fiction
1. Title : Just Being
Author : Romila Thapar
Publisher : Seagull Books
Price : 1499/-
ISBN : 9781803096308
2. Title : The Curious and the Classified
Author : General Manoj Naravane
Publisher : Rupa
Price : 595/-
ISBN : 9789376464777
3. Title : An Accidental Lawyer
Author : K K Venugopal
Publisher : Penguin India
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9780143478355
4. Title : The Infinity Machine
Author : Sebastian Mallaby
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 1299/-
ISBN : 9780241703557
5. Title : Shattered Lands
Author : Sam Dalrymple
Publisher : Harper Collins
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9789369894628
6. Title : Golden Road
Author : William Dalrymple
Publisher : Bloomsbury
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9781408864425
7. Title : China’s 90% Model
Author : Ram Charan
Publisher : Simon and Schuster
Price : 1599/-
ISBN : 9789390343881
8. Title : A world appears
Author : Michael Pollan
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 1099/-
ISBN : 9780241813690
9. Title : The Bench, the Bar and the Bizarre
Author : Tushar Mehta
Publisher : Rupa
Price : 995/-
ISBN : 9789353523190
10. Title : The Lawful and the Awful: Quirky Tales from the World of Law
Author : Tushar Mehta
Publisher : Rupa
Price : 995/-
ISBN : 9789370037250
FICTION
1. Title : The Correspondent
Author : Virginia Evans
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 899/-
ISBN : 9780241721261
2. Title : The Director
Author : Daniel Kehlmann
Publisher : Hachette
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9781529435122
3. Title : Small Comfort:
Author : Ia Genberg (Author), Kira Josefsson (Translator)
Publisher : Hachette
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9781035433940
4. Title : Guilt
Author : Keigo Higashino
Publisher : Hachette
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9780349148618
5. Title : Taiwan travelogue
Author : Yang Shuang-Zi
Publisher : Pan Macmillan
Price : 599/-
ISBN : 9781644453155
6. Title : Women without Men
Author : Shahrnush Parsipur and Faridoun Farrokh (Translator)
Publisher : Women Unlimited
Price : Rs 550/-
ISBN : 9788188965793
7. Title : This is where the Serpent Lives
Author : Daniyal Mueenuddin
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9780143482031
8. Title : The Complex
Author : Karan Mahajan
Publisher : Harper Collins
Price : 899/-
ISBN : 9789369897483
9. Title : Son of Nobody
Author : Yann Martel
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 978-1838859084
10. Title : John of John
Author : Douglas Stuart
Publisher : Picador
Price : 899/-
ISBN : 9781035086962