Top Ten Books Of The Week (May 13, 2026)

Non-Fiction





1. Title : Just Being

Author : Romila Thapar

Publisher : Seagull Books

Price : 1499/-

ISBN : 9781803096308





2. Title : The Curious and the Classified

Author : General Manoj Naravane

Publisher : Rupa

Price : 595/-

ISBN : 9789376464777





3. Title : An Accidental Lawyer

Author : K K Venugopal

Publisher : Penguin India

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9780143478355





4. Title : The Infinity Machine

Author : Sebastian Mallaby

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 1299/-

ISBN : 9780241703557





5. Title : Shattered Lands

Author : Sam Dalrymple

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9789369894628





6. Title : Golden Road

Author : William Dalrymple

Publisher : Bloomsbury

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9781408864425





7. Title : China’s 90% Model

Author : Ram Charan

Publisher : Simon and Schuster

Price : 1599/-

ISBN : 9789390343881





8. Title : A world appears

Author : Michael Pollan

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 1099/-

ISBN : 9780241813690





9. Title : The Bench, the Bar and the Bizarre

Author : Tushar Mehta

Publisher : Rupa

Price : 995/-

ISBN : ‎ 9789353523190





10. Title : The Lawful and the Awful: Quirky Tales from the World of Law

Author : Tushar Mehta

Publisher : Rupa

Price : 995/-

ISBN : 9789370037250





FICTION





1. Title : The Correspondent

Author : Virginia Evans

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9780241721261





2. Title : The Director

Author : Daniel Kehlmann

Publisher : Hachette

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9781529435122





3. Title : Small Comfort:

Author : Ia Genberg (Author), Kira Josefsson (Translator)

Publisher : Hachette

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9781035433940





4. Title : Guilt

Author : Keigo Higashino

Publisher : Hachette

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9780349148618





5. Title : Taiwan travelogue

Author : Yang Shuang-Zi

Publisher : Pan Macmillan

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 9781644453155





6. Title : Women without Men

Author : Shahrnush Parsipur and Faridoun Farrokh (Translator)

Publisher : Women Unlimited

Price : Rs 550/-

ISBN : 9788188965793





7. Title : This is where the Serpent Lives

Author : Daniyal Mueenuddin

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9780143482031





8. Title : The Complex

Author : Karan Mahajan

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9789369897483





9. Title : Son of Nobody

Author : Yann Martel

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 978-1838859084





10. Title : John of John

Author : Douglas Stuart

Publisher : Picador

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9781035086962



