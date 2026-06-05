Top Ten Books of the Week (June 4, 2026)

Non-Fiction

1. Title : Just Being

Author : Romila Thapar

Publisher : Seagull Books

Price : 1499/-

ISBN : 9781803096308





2. Title : The Bench, the Bar and the Bizarre

Author : Tushar Mehta

Publisher : Rupa

Price : 995/-

ISBN : ‎ 9789353523190





3. Title : The Lawful and the Awful: Quirky Tales from the World of Law

Author : Tushar Mehta

Publisher : Rupa

Price : 995/-

ISBN : 9789370037250





4. Title : Strangers A Memoir of Marriage

Author : Belle Burden

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 999/-

ISBN : 9781529936124





5. Title : The Constitution Is My Home

Author : Indira Jaising

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9789365698558





6. Title : China’s war

Author : Vijay Gokhale

Publisher : Simon and Schuster

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9789390343997





7. Title : The Curious and the Classified

Author : General Manoj Naravane

Publisher : Rupa

Price : 595/-

ISBN : 9789376464777





8. Title : China’s 90% Model

Author : Ram Charan

Publisher : Simon & Schuster

Price : 1599/-

ISBN : 9789390343881





9. Title : The Infinity Machine

Author : Sebastian Mallaby

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 1299/-

ISBN : 9780241703557





10. Title : The Wealth Networks

Author : Akshay Chavan

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 999/-

ISBN : 9780143477853





FICTION





1. Title : Taiwan travelogue

Author : Yang Shuang-Zi

Publisher : Pan Macmillan

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 9781644453155





2. Title : Yesteryear

Author : Caro Claire Burke

Publisher : 4th Estate

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 9780008839048





3. Title : The Correspondent

Author : Virginia Evans

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9780241721261





4. Title : The Midnight Train

Author : Matt Haig

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/--

ISBN : 9781837262823





5. Title : The Divorce

Author : Freida Mcfadden

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 550/-

ISBN : 9781464298066





6. Title : The Nights Are Quiet in Tehran

Author : Shida Bazyar , Ruth Martin (Translator)

Publisher : Scribe

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9781917189095





7. Title : Heart the Lover

Author : Lily King

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/--

ISBN : 9781837265589





8. Title : The Killer Question

Author : Janice Hallett

Publisher : Hachette

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9781800817210





9. Title : Ironwood

Author : Michael Connelly

Publisher : Hachette

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9781398726758





10. Title : Lost Lambs

Author : Madeline Cash

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9781529946130