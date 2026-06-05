Top Ten Books of the Week (June 4, 2026)
This week the readers showed interest in love stories, Constitution, family sagas, General Manoj Naravane's The Curious and the Classified
Non-Fiction
1. Title : Just Being
Author : Romila Thapar
Publisher : Seagull Books
Price : 1499/-
ISBN : 9781803096308
2. Title : The Bench, the Bar and the Bizarre
Author : Tushar Mehta
Publisher : Rupa
Price : 995/-
ISBN : 9789353523190
3. Title : The Lawful and the Awful: Quirky Tales from the World of Law
Author : Tushar Mehta
Publisher : Rupa
Price : 995/-
ISBN : 9789370037250
4. Title : Strangers A Memoir of Marriage
Author : Belle Burden
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 999/-
ISBN : 9781529936124
5. Title : The Constitution Is My Home
Author : Indira Jaising
Publisher : Harper Collins
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9789365698558
6. Title : China’s war
Author : Vijay Gokhale
Publisher : Simon and Schuster
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9789390343997
7. Title : The Curious and the Classified
Author : General Manoj Naravane
Publisher : Rupa
Price : 595/-
ISBN : 9789376464777
8. Title : China’s 90% Model
Author : Ram Charan
Publisher : Simon & Schuster
Price : 1599/-
ISBN : 9789390343881
9. Title : The Infinity Machine
Author : Sebastian Mallaby
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 1299/-
ISBN : 9780241703557
10. Title : The Wealth Networks
Author : Akshay Chavan
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 999/-
ISBN : 9780143477853
FICTION
1. Title : Taiwan travelogue
Author : Yang Shuang-Zi
Publisher : Pan Macmillan
Price : 599/-
ISBN : 9781644453155
2. Title : Yesteryear
Author : Caro Claire Burke
Publisher : 4th Estate
Price : 599/-
ISBN : 9780008839048
3. Title : The Correspondent
Author : Virginia Evans
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 899/-
ISBN : 9780241721261
4. Title : The Midnight Train
Author : Matt Haig
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 799/--
ISBN : 9781837262823
5. Title : The Divorce
Author : Freida Mcfadden
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 550/-
ISBN : 9781464298066
6. Title : The Nights Are Quiet in Tehran
Author : Shida Bazyar , Ruth Martin (Translator)
Publisher : Scribe
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9781917189095
7. Title : Heart the Lover
Author : Lily King
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 799/--
ISBN : 9781837265589
8. Title : The Killer Question
Author : Janice Hallett
Publisher : Hachette
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9781800817210
9. Title : Ironwood
Author : Michael Connelly
Publisher : Hachette
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9781398726758
10. Title : Lost Lambs
Author : Madeline Cash
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 899/-
ISBN : 9781529946130