Top Ten Books Of The Week (June 24, 2026)

Non-Fiction





1. Title : A History Retold Aurangzeb Alamgir

Author : Munis D. Faruqui

Publisher : Juggernaut

Price : 999/-

ISBN : 9789353453954





2. Title : Just Being

Author : Romila Thapar

Publisher : Seagull Books

Price : 1499/-

ISBN : 9781803096308





3. Title : Strangers A Memoir of Marriage

Author : Belle Burden

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 999/-

ISBN : 9781529936124





4. Title : China’s war

Author : Vijay Gokhale

Publisher : Simon and Schuster

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9789390343997





5. Title : The Lawful and the Awful: Quirky Tales from the World of Law

Author : Tushar Mehta

Publisher : Rupa

Price : 995/-

ISBN : 9789370037250





6. Title : The Bench, the Bar and the Bizarre

Author : Tushar Mehta

Publisher : Rupa

Price : 995/-

ISBN : ‎ 9789353523190





7. Title : The Constitution Is My Home

Author : Indira Jaising

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9789365698558





8. Title : The Implied Spider

Author : Wendy Doniger

Publisher : Speaking Tiger

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9789363369917





9. Title The Illustrated History of Football World Cup 1930-2026

Author : Wonder House

Publisher : Wonder House

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9789370898394





10. Title : Era of India

Author : Minhaz Merchant

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 999/-

ISBN : 9780143478478





FICTION





1. Title : Yesteryear

Author : Caro Claire Burke

Publisher : 4th Estate

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 9780008839048





2. Title : Taiwan travelogue

Author : Yang Shuang-Zi

Publisher : Pan Macmillan

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 9781644453155





3. Title : The Midnight Train

Author : Matt Haig

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/--

ISBN : 9781837262823





4. Title : Heart the Lover

Author : Lily King

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/--

ISBN : 9781837265589





5. Title : Fieldwork as a Sex Object

Author : Meena Kandasamy

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 9789369896042





6. Title : The Nights Are Quiet in Tehran

Author : Shida Bazyar , Ruth Martin (Translator)

Publisher : Scribe

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9781917189095





7. Title : People in Love

Author : Claire Daverley

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9780241614600





8. Title : Land

Author : Maggie O’Farrell

Publisher : Hachette

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9781472289094





9. Title : The Final Six

Author : Akinari Asakura

Publisher : Hachette

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 9781408725085





10. Title : Paradiso 17

Author : Hannah Lillith Assadi

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9780008743727