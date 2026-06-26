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Top Ten Books Of The Week (June 24, 2026)

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Bahirsons Booksellers
26 Jun 2026 5:40 PM IST

This week, books on love, marriage and strife-torn Tehran, a travelogue on Taiwan, Japanese corporate culture, history of Football World Cup (as FIFA World Cup is underway), quirky tales from the legal world, grabbed the readers' interest

Top Ten Books Of The Week (June 24, 2026)
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6. Title : The Bench, the Bar and the Bizarre; Author : Tushar Mehta; Publisher : Rupa — Internet

Non-Fiction


1. Title : A History Retold Aurangzeb Alamgir

Author : Munis D. Faruqui

Publisher : Juggernaut

Price : 999/-

ISBN : 9789353453954


2. Title : Just Being

Author : Romila Thapar

Publisher : Seagull Books

Price : 1499/-

ISBN : 9781803096308


3. Title : Strangers A Memoir of Marriage

Author : Belle Burden

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 999/-

ISBN : 9781529936124


4. Title : China’s war

Author : Vijay Gokhale

Publisher : Simon and Schuster

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9789390343997


5. Title : The Lawful and the Awful: Quirky Tales from the World of Law

Author : Tushar Mehta

Publisher : Rupa

Price : 995/-

ISBN : 9789370037250


6. Title : The Bench, the Bar and the Bizarre

Author : Tushar Mehta

Publisher : Rupa

Price : 995/-

ISBN : ‎ 9789353523190


7. Title : The Constitution Is My Home

Author : Indira Jaising

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9789365698558


8. Title : The Implied Spider

Author : Wendy Doniger

Publisher : Speaking Tiger

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9789363369917


9. Title The Illustrated History of Football World Cup 1930-2026

Author : Wonder House

Publisher : Wonder House

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9789370898394


10. Title : Era of India

Author : Minhaz Merchant

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 999/-

ISBN : 9780143478478


FICTION


1. Title : Yesteryear

Author : Caro Claire Burke

Publisher : 4th Estate

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 9780008839048


2. Title : Taiwan travelogue

Author : Yang Shuang-Zi

Publisher : Pan Macmillan

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 9781644453155


3. Title : The Midnight Train

Author : Matt Haig

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/--

ISBN : 9781837262823


4. Title : Heart the Lover

Author : Lily King

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/--

ISBN : 9781837265589


5. Title : Fieldwork as a Sex Object

Author : Meena Kandasamy

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 9789369896042


6. Title : The Nights Are Quiet in Tehran

Author : Shida Bazyar , Ruth Martin (Translator)

Publisher : Scribe

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9781917189095


7. Title : People in Love

Author : Claire Daverley

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9780241614600


8. Title : Land

Author : Maggie O’Farrell

Publisher : Hachette

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9781472289094


9. Title : The Final Six

Author : Akinari Asakura

Publisher : Hachette

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 9781408725085


10. Title : Paradiso 17

Author : Hannah Lillith Assadi

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9780008743727

( Source : Asian Age )
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