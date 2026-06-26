Top Ten Books Of The Week (June 24, 2026)
This week, books on love, marriage and strife-torn Tehran, a travelogue on Taiwan, Japanese corporate culture, history of Football World Cup (as FIFA World Cup is underway), quirky tales from the legal world, grabbed the readers' interest
Non-Fiction
1. Title : A History Retold Aurangzeb Alamgir
Author : Munis D. Faruqui
Publisher : Juggernaut
Price : 999/-
ISBN : 9789353453954
2. Title : Just Being
Author : Romila Thapar
Publisher : Seagull Books
Price : 1499/-
ISBN : 9781803096308
3. Title : Strangers A Memoir of Marriage
Author : Belle Burden
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 999/-
ISBN : 9781529936124
4. Title : China’s war
Author : Vijay Gokhale
Publisher : Simon and Schuster
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9789390343997
5. Title : The Lawful and the Awful: Quirky Tales from the World of Law
Author : Tushar Mehta
Publisher : Rupa
Price : 995/-
ISBN : 9789370037250
6. Title : The Bench, the Bar and the Bizarre
Author : Tushar Mehta
Publisher : Rupa
Price : 995/-
ISBN : 9789353523190
7. Title : The Constitution Is My Home
Author : Indira Jaising
Publisher : Harper Collins
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9789365698558
8. Title : The Implied Spider
Author : Wendy Doniger
Publisher : Speaking Tiger
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9789363369917
9. Title The Illustrated History of Football World Cup 1930-2026
Author : Wonder House
Publisher : Wonder House
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9789370898394
10. Title : Era of India
Author : Minhaz Merchant
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 999/-
ISBN : 9780143478478
FICTION
1. Title : Yesteryear
Author : Caro Claire Burke
Publisher : 4th Estate
Price : 599/-
ISBN : 9780008839048
2. Title : Taiwan travelogue
Author : Yang Shuang-Zi
Publisher : Pan Macmillan
Price : 599/-
ISBN : 9781644453155
3. Title : The Midnight Train
Author : Matt Haig
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 799/--
ISBN : 9781837262823
4. Title : Heart the Lover
Author : Lily King
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 799/--
ISBN : 9781837265589
5. Title : Fieldwork as a Sex Object
Author : Meena Kandasamy
Publisher : Harper Collins
Price : 599/-
ISBN : 9789369896042
6. Title : The Nights Are Quiet in Tehran
Author : Shida Bazyar , Ruth Martin (Translator)
Publisher : Scribe
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9781917189095
7. Title : People in Love
Author : Claire Daverley
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 899/-
ISBN : 9780241614600
8. Title : Land
Author : Maggie O’Farrell
Publisher : Hachette
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9781472289094
9. Title : The Final Six
Author : Akinari Asakura
Publisher : Hachette
Price : 599/-
ISBN : 9781408725085
10. Title : Paradiso 17
Author : Hannah Lillith Assadi
Publisher : Harper Collins
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9780008743727