Top Ten Books Of The Week (June 18, 2026)
Books open a new window to the world. This week, book readers showed interest in Constitution, Booksellers and Football as FIFA is underway. In the fiction section, family matters like love and divorce sold the most. Travelogues also were favorite picks of readers
Non-Fiction
1. Title : Just Being
Author : Romila Thapar
Publisher : Seagull Books
Price : 1499/-
ISBN : 9781803096308
2. Title : The Lawful and the Awful: Quirky Tales from the World of Law
Author : Tushar Mehta
Publisher : Rupa
Price : 995/-
ISBN : 9789370037250
3. Title : The Bench, the Bar and the Bizarre
Author : Tushar Mehta
Publisher : Rupa
Price : 995/-
ISBN : 9789353523190
4. Title : Strangers A Memoir of Marriage
Author : Belle Burden
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 999/-
ISBN : 9781529936124
5. Title : China’s war
Author : Vijay Gokhale
Publisher : Simon and Schuster
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9789390343997
6. Title : The Constitution Is My Home
Author : Indira Jaising
Publisher : Harper Collins
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9789365698558
7. Title : The World Appears
Author : Michael Pollan
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 1099/-
ISBN : 9780241813690
8. Title : China’s 90% Model
Author : Ram Charan
Publisher : Simon & Schuster
Price : 1599/-
ISBN : 9789390343881
9. Title : Football 500
Author : Joy Bhattacharjya
Publisher : Hachette
Price : 499/-
ISBN : 9789357315784
10. Title : A History of Booksellers and the Bookshop
Author : Jean-Yves Mollier
Publisher : Hachette
Price : 795/-
ISBN : 9781914495519
Fiction
1. Title : Yesteryear
Author : Caro Claire Burke
Publisher : 4th Estate
Price : 599/-
ISBN : 9780008839048
2. Title : Taiwan travelogue
Author : Yang Shuang-Zi
Publisher : Pan Macmillan
Price : 599/-
ISBN : 9781644453155
3. Title : The Midnight Train
Author : Matt Haig
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 799/--
ISBN : 9781837262823
4. Title : The Correspondent
Author : Virginia Evans
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 899/-
ISBN : 9780241721261
5. Title : Heart the Lover
Author : Lily King
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 799/--
ISBN : 9781837265589
6. Title : The Divorce
Author : Freida Mcfadden
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 550/-
ISBN : 9781464298066
7. Title : The Nights Are Quiet in Tehran
Author : Shida Bazyar , Ruth Martin (Translator)
Publisher : Scribe
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9781917189095
8. Title : Whistler
Author : Ann Patchett
Publisher : Bloomsbury
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9781037206498
9. Title : People in Love
Author : Claire Daverley
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 899/-
ISBN : 9780241614600
10. Title : The Final Six
Author : Akinari Asakura
Publisher : Hachette
Price : 599/-
ISBN : 9781408725085