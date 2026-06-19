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Top Ten Books Of The Week (June 18, 2026)

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Bahirsons Booksellers
19 Jun 2026 5:03 PM IST

Books open a new window to the world. This week, book readers showed interest in Constitution, Booksellers and Football as FIFA is underway. In the fiction section, family matters like love and divorce sold the most. Travelogues also were favorite picks of readers

Top Ten Books Of The Week (June 18, 2026)
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Title : Taiwan travelogue; Author : Yang Shuang-Zi; Publisher : Pan Macmillan — Internet

Non-Fiction


1. Title : Just Being

Author : Romila Thapar

Publisher : Seagull Books

Price : 1499/-

ISBN : 9781803096308


2. Title : The Lawful and the Awful: Quirky Tales from the World of Law

Author : Tushar Mehta

Publisher : Rupa

Price : 995/-

ISBN : 9789370037250


3. Title : The Bench, the Bar and the Bizarre

Author : Tushar Mehta

Publisher : Rupa

Price : 995/-

ISBN : ‎ 9789353523190


4. Title : Strangers A Memoir of Marriage

Author : Belle Burden

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 999/-

ISBN : 9781529936124


5. Title : China’s war

Author : Vijay Gokhale

Publisher : Simon and Schuster

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9789390343997


6. Title : The Constitution Is My Home

Author : Indira Jaising

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9789365698558


7. Title : The World Appears

Author : Michael Pollan

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 1099/-

ISBN : 9780241813690


8. Title : China’s 90% Model

Author : Ram Charan

Publisher : Simon & Schuster

Price : 1599/-

ISBN : 9789390343881


9. Title : Football 500

Author : Joy Bhattacharjya

Publisher : Hachette

Price : 499/-

ISBN : 9789357315784


10. Title : A History of Booksellers and the Bookshop

Author : Jean-Yves Mollier

Publisher : Hachette

Price : 795/-

ISBN : 9781914495519


Fiction


1. Title : Yesteryear

Author : Caro Claire Burke

Publisher : 4th Estate

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 9780008839048


2. Title : Taiwan travelogue

Author : Yang Shuang-Zi

Publisher : Pan Macmillan

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 9781644453155


3. Title : The Midnight Train

Author : Matt Haig

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/--

ISBN : 9781837262823


4. Title : The Correspondent

Author : Virginia Evans

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9780241721261


5. Title : Heart the Lover

Author : Lily King

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/--

ISBN : 9781837265589


6. Title : The Divorce

Author : Freida Mcfadden

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 550/-

ISBN : 9781464298066


7. Title : The Nights Are Quiet in Tehran

Author : Shida Bazyar , Ruth Martin (Translator)

Publisher : Scribe

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9781917189095


8. Title : Whistler

Author : Ann Patchett

Publisher : Bloomsbury

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9781037206498


9. Title : People in Love

Author : Claire Daverley

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9780241614600


10. Title : The Final Six

Author : Akinari Asakura

Publisher : Hachette

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 9781408725085

( Source : Asian Age )
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