New Delhi: A new solo show of master artist Thota Vaikuntam at Art Alive gallery will attempt to look at his journey by tracing the trajectory of his art from a humble beginning to becoming one of the most prominent artists in the Indian subcontinent.

Transcending five decades of his artistic journey, 'Thota Vaikuntam: Redefining the Cultural Gaze', starting from October 17, will showcase the artist's extensive oeuvre from 1980s to 2024 which is rooted in Indian aesthetics and examines the vibrant culture of Telangana through theatrically posed large iconic forms that he brings to a contemporary global audience.

Vaikuntam began his artistic career working with charcoal and conte on paper before transitioning to vibrant acrylics on canvas.

His work, deeply rooted in the rustic life of his native Telangana, embodies a dynamic modernism which is deeply personal yet connected to the broader currents of global art history.

Positioned in the postcolonial context, Vaikuntam turned away from the grand narratives of an earlier modernism, instead finding his voice in a vivid portrayal of his local reality.

Art historian and curator Ashrafi S Bhagat writes in the curatorial text for the exhibition that Vaikuntam through his bold and evocative depictions of rural life honours the resilience of his community as well as contributes to a broader understanding of modernism as a dynamic and pluralistic force.

“The richness of traditional life and culture is at the heart of his works. The subject is centered on man, woman, children and birds, relating with ease to the ubiquitous dusky village belles.

“Stylistically his imagery is inspired from folk culture, with its naive simplicity, raw vigour and forthrightness. Their local sartorial attire of the sari bears affinity to the Maharashtrian method of draping and their cholis' designed with meticulous dots, represents in his art a natural intersection of aesthetic sensibilities and cultural values,” Bhagat writes.

He adds that Vaikuntam establishes the “regional modernity through threads of tradition derived from both folk art as well as European modernism, woven cleverly to create a rich decorative colourful tapestry of men and women establishing the saliency of his rural context”.

Vaikuntam's recent publication and a documentary film on the artist will also be launched during the preview of the exhibition on October 17.

“This exhibition is a testament to the creative vision of Thota Vaikuntam which relooks at his journey as an artist comprising works over five decades accompanied by an extensively researched book and a film on him.

“We have been conceptualising this show for a long time and we hope that the viewers will cherish immersing themselves in Vaikuntam ji's artistic world, Sunaina Anand, founder-director, Art Alive Gallery, said in a statement.

The month-long exhibition will come to an end on November 20.



