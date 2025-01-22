The quest for identity, belonging and home

A poignant exploration of identity, and romance, Small Worlds delves into a deeper understanding of a second-generation migrant’s inner world. Bestselling author Caleb Azumah Nelson ticks all the boxes of a riveting read. Through the dynamic and lyrical plot, he crafts a heartwarming tale about the definition of ‘home’ for a person – finding it in oneself and one’s community.

Small Worlds is a coming-of-age story about a man named Stephen, a British-Ghanaian who navigates his life with the help of his love for music, family, identity and heritage. The plot is set over the course of the three summers spent by Stephen which primarily focuses on pivotal years of his music career, his unstable relationship with his father and his infatuation with his best friend, Del.

The first summer showcases Stephen’s colourful life in London. Growing up, he was surrounded by an abundance of music and love for his community. However, the complicated relationship brewing between his father and him disrupts his serene lifestyle. Throughout the second summer, Stephen decides to visit Ghana, his homeland to reconnect with his grassroots. Through his visit, he vividly understood the circumstances and struggles that his family had to face while migrating in search of a better life. Over the final summer, upon returning to London, Stephen reconciles with his community and embraces his heritage and aspirations. The author and his love interest, Del share a strong attraction towards each other despite the turmoil.

The varied themes across this book involve the importance of respecting one’s cultural heritage, along with a strong desire to pursue music, passion, love and friendship. Family dynamics and a sense of belonging play a pivotal role in the story. The story cleverly uses musical elements as metaphors to portray freedom, self-expression, and a deep connection with oneself. Parts of the story which focus on Stephen and Del are tenderly written, as they explore the subtleties of unexpressed feelings. The complicated father-son relationship is depicted to enunciate the feelings of grief and unfair parental expectations.

The book is majorly written lyrically and vividly from the first-person perspective to provide a transparent view of the character’s intentions. Music is at the heart of this novel, mirroring the rhythm of jazz and dance that surround Stephen’s life. Caleb Azumah Nelson does not shy away from speaking in depth about a man’s tender moments with emotional gravity, his unspoken desires, and his silence, thereby allowing the readers to feel the raw weight of Stephen’s journey.

Small Worlds is a deeply character-driven novel that offers an exploration of complex emotions, the uncertainty of life, and the intricacies of relationships.



