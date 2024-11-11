Tejal Patni Presents 'Spot the Difference' at ART Mumbai

Acclaimed visual artist Tejal Patni is set to unveil his latest immersive art installation, Vichitra “Spot the Difference” Presented by Snowball Studios, at ART Mumbai from 14th to 17th November, with a powerful experience that challenges deep-seated perceptions of human difference. Inspired by Nana Patekar’s iconic monologue from Krantiveer, Patni’s installation confronts the viewer with an instinctive visual reminder of humanity’s shared essence beyond societal divisions.

Patekar’s monologue, which questions the color of one’s blood as a universal equalizer, serves as the thematic core of this installation. In a sterile corridor lined with meticulously arranged blood bags, the installation evokes the stark reality that our biological essence remains indistinguishable across cultures, races, and identities. The scene aims to disassemble artificial constructs of difference, compelling visitors to recognize the uniformity underlying all human appearances.

Spot the Difference poster by Tejal Patni

At the heart of the installation is a TV screen that loops Patekar’s monologue. This repetition is intentional—it’s a constant reminder, playing on the viewer’s mind, pushing them to reexamine the societal norms that have encouraged us to differentiate. The twist of the installation is that it forces us to confront the banal truth that difference is an illusion we perpetuate. It’s a visceral tribute to both the monologue and the broader idea of human equality and a way of encouraging the audience to reflect on how we subconsciously “Spot the Difference” in our daily lives. This exhibit draws on the childhood game Spot the Difference, reimagining it as a metaphor for how, over time, we’ve internalized the urge to compare and classify.

