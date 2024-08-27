Hyderabad: SVAN: The Mystical Wings and Eternal Tinkles is a solo exhibition by artist Aasha Radhika, which was on display at the State Gallery of Art, Hyderabad, from August 23 to August 26. Curated by Aman Preet Kaur, this show celebrated artists, parents, and mentors while offering insight into Radhika’s deeply personal and spiritually-inspired artwork.



SVAN showcased the influence of Aasha Radhika's family, expressed through her ethereal and mystical creations. Each piece reflects her profound connection to her upbringing, culture, environment, and spiritual journey.

Aasha Radhika, who has been painting since childhood and exhibiting her work since 2002, presented her 25th solo show with this exhibition, which she had been preparing for over the past three years. In addition, she has participated in 200 group shows.

The exhibition featured 70 of Radhika’s works and served as a preview for her upcoming show at Jahangir Art Gallery, Mumbai, from September 16 to September 22. This series also paid tribute to her late mother.

Radhika also acknowledged the support of Padmashri Jagdish Mittal, who was instrumental in her career as both an artist and curator. She notes, "September 16 marks Jagdish Mittal's 100th birthday, and as one of my mentors, this exhibition is also a tribute to him."

Radhika further explained, "Among the paintings, I have also created a bird called an SVAN." The name SVAN represents her father, S.V. Anjumailu, her mother, Satyavani, and her daughter, Sivani.

Radhika said that art is subjective, with each viewer interpreting it differently. She hoped visitors had left the gallery with a sense of joy and familiarity, feeling as though they had encountered something meaningful in their own lives.