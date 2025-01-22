Sustainable Design Meets Art: Radeesh Shetty’s Collaboration with Echoes of Earth

Renowned artist Radeesh Shetty joins forces with Echoes of Earth to create an iconic sculpture symbolising ecological restoration. Using sustainable materials, Shetty’s masterpiece transforms invasive species into a powerful message. Shetty’s collaboration with Echoes of Earth showcases the potential of sustainable design and art in promoting environmental awareness.

What inspired you to create the Striding Man statue using sustainable materials, and how does this piece reflect the ethos of Echoes of Earth?

At Oorjaa, we are passionate about creating designs that not only inspire but also educate. We work closely with Lantana camara, an invasive weed that has overtaken 40% of Indian forests and continues to spread at an alarming rate. By using this weed in our installation, we aim to raise awareness about its potential as a sustainable alternative to cane, aligning with Echoes of Earth's ethos of sustainability and ecological restoration.

The Striding Man installation, crafted with lantana, was inspired by the need to turn an environmental challenge into an opportunity for awareness and action. It symbolizes exploration, resilience, and the collective effort required to eliminate lantana from our forests.

Can you walk us through your design process and the challenges you faced while working with unconventional materials like Lantana camara?

Our design process began with a deep understanding of lantana’s properties—its strengths and challenges. Lantana is difficult to work with due to its irregular size and texture, and its sticks are extremely strong and hard to bend. To create the sculpture, we first constructed a metal framework to form the initial shape and then meticulously clad it with lantana sticks, nailing each piece in place. The biggest challenge was ensuring durability while staying true to our sustainable goals. This required extensive experimentation and close collaboration with artisans to bring the Striding Man to life.

How does your artwork contribute to the narrative of ecological restoration and sustainability, and what message do you hope viewers take away?

The Striding Man installation transforms an invasive species into a symbol of ecological restoration. It highlights the importance of addressing environmental challenges creatively. Through this artwork, we hope viewers recognize the urgency of protecting our ecosystems and understand that sustainability can be achieved through innovation, awareness, and collective action.

What role do you think art and design can play in promoting environmental awareness and inspiring change?

Art and design are powerful mediums for storytelling. They evoke emotions, spark conversations, and inspire action. By using sustainable materials and addressing pressing environmental issues, art can make abstract problems tangible and relatable. It can engage communities, influence behavior, and promote a deeper connection with nature. Design can transform unconventional materials into usable products at scale, initiating valuable conversations about sustainability.

Can you share any personal experiences or insights that have shaped your approach to sustainable design and art?

Our journey at Oorjaa has been shaped by our encounters with environmental degradation and the inspiring work of local communities. Seeing the devastating impact of lantana firsthand pushed us to find innovative ways to promote the raw material among architects and designers. Working with artisans and sustainable materials has taught us that every challenge holds an opportunity to create something meaningful and impactful.

How does this collaboration with Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic and Echoes of Earth align with your artistic vision and values?

This collaboration perfectly aligns with our values of sustainability and innovation. Echoes of Earth shares our commitment to creating eco-conscious experiences, while Johnnie Walker’s Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic represents a modern, mindful approach to enjoyment. Together, we aim to showcase that progress—whether in art, design, or lifestyle—can be achieved responsibly, without compromising the health of our planet.