Shortlists Announced for the Godrej Literature Live! Literary Awards for 2024

Mumbai: The shortlists for the Godrej Literature Live! Literary Awards for Fiction, Non-Fiction, and Business have been announced today. The awards aim to recognise and encourage literary talent across these genres, among both established and new writers. The awards are one of the highlights of Godrej Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest and the winners will be named at the Festival’s finale on 17 November.

The shortlists in each category (in alphabetical order), and the eminent juries that decided the awards are as follows:

Godrej Literature Live! Fiction Book of the Year Shortlist (in alphabetical order)



History’s Angel by Anjum Hasan (Bloomsbury India)

Hurda by Atharva Pandit (Bloomsbury India)

The Memoirs of Valmiki Rao by Lindsay Pereira (Penguin Random House India)



Godrej Literature Live! Non-Fiction Book of the Year Shortlist (in alphabetical order)



Intertidal: A Coast and Marsh Diary by Yuvan Aves (Bloomsbury India)

Love In the Time of Hate: In the Mirror of Urdu by Rakhshanda Jalil (Simon & Schuster India)

Why We Die: The New Science of Ageing and the Quest for Immortality by Venki Ramakrishnan (Hachette India)



Godrej Literature Live! Fiction Best First Book Shortlist (in alphabetical order)



Chronicle of an Hour and a Half by Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari (Context / Westland Books)

Hurda by Atharva Pandit (Bloomsbury India)

Western Lane by Chetna Maroo (Picador/Pan Macmillan India)

Godrej Literature Live! Non-Fiction Best First Book Shortlist (in alphabetical order)



Airplane Mode: A Passive-Aggressive History of Travel by Shahnaz Habib (Context/ Westland Books)

From Phansi Yard: My Year with the Women of Yerawada by Sudha Bharadwaj (Juggernaut Books)

H-Pop: The Secretive World of Hindutva Pop Stars by Kunal Purohit (HarperCollins Publishers India)



Godrej Literature Live! Business Book of the Year Shortlist (in alphabetical order)



Lilliput Land: How Small is Driving India’s Mega Consumption Story by Rama Bijapurkar (Penguin Random House India)

The Last Dance of Rationality: Making Sense of an Unravelling World Order by Rohit Prasad (Hachette India)

The Learning Trap: How Byju’s Took Indian Edtech for a Ride by Pradip K. Saha (Juggernaut Books)

