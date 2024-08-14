Sardar Udham to Shershaah: 6 Audiobooks, Films to Tune into This Independence Day

India’s freedom struggle movement is a saga of grit, courage, and sacrifice. The echoes of this journey to independence resonate with and continue to inspire people even today. Our freedom fighters were the architects of this nation, laying the foundation with their blood, sweat, and tears. As we approach the 77th anniversary of India’s independence, we have curated a list of 6 audiobooks and films that capture the essence of India’s spirit. From the battlefield to the political realm, these stories will ignite your patriotism and deepen your appreciation for the sacrifices made by our heroes.





Aazadi (Hindi) / Independence (English)



Platform: Audible



Set against the backdrop of India’s Independence movement, this fictional tale transports you to August 1946. This is a story of three sisters who mourn the loss of their martyred father, struggle to make ends meet, and are caught in the middle of a religious tug of war. With the partition of India, they were separated and scared for one another. Amidst the chaos, they realise the meaning of independence and the price one must pay for it. Tune in for this moving story of loyalty, love, nationhood, and sisterhood! This is available in both Hindi and English on Audible!



India’s Struggle for Independence



Platform: Audible





This audiobook is an intricate account of India’s struggle for independence and is designed for history enthusiasts. Written by 5 expert authors, this book encompasses the first revolt of 1857 under the guidance of Mangal Pandey, Rani Lakshmi Bai’s passion for her country, Subhash Chandra Bose’s unmatched charisma, and Mahatma Gandhi’s quiet but famous civil disobedience to the final victory in 1947 when the nation overturned the British Raj. Tune in to learn more about the independence struggle and the highs and lows that our freedom fighters had to witness to emerge victorious before our Independence in 1947.

Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom



Platform: Audible





India’s freedom fight is almost always synonymous with the non-violent movement. However, the reality is that armed resistance to the colonial occupation was just as instrumental as peaceful means. Stories of Aurobindo Ghosh, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, and Subhas Chandra Bose are usually seen as individual acts of heroism instead of a part of a wider movement. But who would have thought the large networks of these revolutionaries had established nodes in Britain, France, Thailand, Germany, Persia, Russia, Italy, Ireland, the United States, Japan, and Singapore? This solid network proved instrumental in sustained armed resistance against the British Empire. Tune in for stories of incredible bravery, espionage, diabolical treachery, and shocking twists of fate.



Sardar Udham



Platform: Amazon Prime Video





The Jallianwala Bagh massacre was brutal and left the nation scared and scarred for life. Among them was a young Sardar Udham who survived the massacre and escaped into the mountains of Afghanistan, reaching London in 1933-34. He spent about half a decade reigniting the revolution. He carried the unhealed wound from the massacre for 21 years. In 1940, he assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London as revenge for the killings. He was captured immediately, convicted of murder, and hanged later that year. He is referred to as Shaheed-i-Azam Sardar Udham Singh which means ‘the great martyr’. A National award-winning film, directed by the maestro Shoojit Sircar style, captures the essence to the core and is brilliantly executed by the talented Vicky Kaushal who plays the titular role.

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Platform: Amazon Prime Video





The freedom fight brought many names to the forefront, etched in our hearts and minds forever. But in reality, it took a village. There are many more whose contributions went unnoticed, among them was a 22-year-old Usha Mehta (Sara Ali Khan), who spearheaded the initiative to start an underground radio station. At a time when Indians had no means of communication or free press, and when any movement or mutiny against the British failed because Indians were working in silos, Usha’s indomitable spirit powered through and the radio station became an instrumental part of the fight against the British Raj.

Shershaah



Platform: Amazon Prime Video





A biographical war film inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra, Shershaah recounts the remarkable journey of a soldier who lost his life while helping an injured soldier during the Kargil War. His sacrifice earned him the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour while his camaraderie with fellow soldiers got him the codename ‘Shershaah’. Sidharth Malhotra delivers a compelling performance as the valiant officer, while Kiara Advani portrays his fiancée, Dimple Cheema. The film masterfully intertwines Batra's personal life with his heroic contributions to the Kargil War.



