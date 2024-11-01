Sarala Puraskar for Eminent feminist writer Sarojini Sahoo

Bhubaneswar:�Renowned feminist author Sarojini Sahoo was awarded the esteemed Sarala Puraskar for 2024 on Wednesday evening.

The award, established by the Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT), the charitable wing of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA), honours Odia literary talent, and for Sahoo, it’s a homecoming recognition of a lifetime of courageous storytelling.

Sahoo was awarded for her novel ‘Asthira Pada’ (The Unsteady Step), published in 2019 by Srujan India, which delves into complex issues surrounding women's agency, identity, and resilience. Her writing, known for confronting societal taboos and gender injustices, has long been a voice of change. Presented by trustee Paramita Panda and chief guest Devdas Chhotray, the honor came with a citation, a commemorative trophy, and a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh.

"It's an encouragement and a matter of pride to receive this recognition from my own soil. It feels like a reward for a lifetime of literary pursuit,” Sahoo expressed, her words carrying the quiet resolve she’s long embedded in her novels. For her, this honor isn’t just an award but a validation of the themes she’s championed through her writing.

The Sarala Puraskar, Odisha's premier literary honour, was founded in 1980 by Dr. Bansidhar Panda and his wife, Ila Panda, as a tribute to literary excellence. Over the years, the award has become a milestone, not only for its prestige but for its commitment to highlighting Odia culture and art.

In addition to Sahoo’s achievement, the ceremony honored sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo and singer Tansen Singh with the Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman, recognising their lifetime contributions to the arts. Each recipient was presented with a citation and a Rs 2.5 lakh award.

"I am touched by this love and appreciation,” said Singh. "I hope to continue singing until my last breath,” he added, his words echoing his unwavering dedication to his art.

Addressing the audience, Paramita Panda noted, “For 45 years, the Sarala Puraskar has been a celebration of Odisha’s culture and talent. We’ve increased the awards to Rs 7 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh as a commitment to honoring this dedication, and we are proud that IMFA continues to champion this legacy.”