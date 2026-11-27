New Delhi: Historian Sam Dalrymple has won the prestigious Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2026 for his book Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia published by HarperCollins Fourth Estate. Mr Dalrymple will be presented with the award, which will include the cash prize of INR 15 lakh along with a trophy and a citation, at the official ceremony at the 15th edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival on December 12.

The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize honours exceptional nonfiction writing on modern India and Mr Dalrymple’s book traces how the five partitions of British India shaped the borders, politics and identities of modern South Asia.

The 2026 KCBP shortlist was selected by an eminent jury comprising chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group N. Chandrasekaran, political scientist and chair of KCBP NIF jury Niraja Gopal Jayal, partner at Trilegal Rahul Matthan, historian of science Jahnavi Phalkey, historian Srinath Raghavan, former foreign secretary of India Nirupama Rao and entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal.

NIF’s work centres on three main initiatives: the NIF Book Fellowship, the Translation Fellowship, and the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize. NIF also partners with the Ashoka Centre for Translation on Bhashavaad, an annual translation conference.