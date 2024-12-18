Royalty meets ignobility in romcom novelty

Looks are deceptive, and so are impersonations, with or without consent. In bestselling author Suzanne Allain’s The Wrong Lady Meets Lord Right, young Lady Isabelle (Issie) who comes from an aristocratic family convinces her cousin Arabella Grant (Bella) to impersonate her so that she can be in the company of books, while Bella goes out dining and dancing with suitors from the high society and privileged class. Bella is Issie’s poor cousin.



The two women are very fond of each other but Issie’s mother had made their life a living hell, with her inhouse rules. She would constantly taunt, hiss and abuse them.

The moment the old lady (Lady Strickland) kicks the bucket, Issie, who is under the weather, hatches a plan to stay in bed and read books, and sends Bella to mingle in the power corridors of London. More importantly, go to meet her great-grandaunt in London and also make a curtsy before the Queen.

Reluctantly, Bella gives in to Issie’s demands and heads to London. But matters of the heart have a way of complicating things.

In London, Bella makes an appearance at London’s high society balls, dinners and charity events. There she meets the irresistibly handsome Lord Brooke, a young earl who is smitten by Bella. The two are attracted to each other like powerful magnets. However, Lord Brooke is unaware of Bella’s ignobility and social standing. He is under the impression that Bella is a well-heeled aristocrat. However, the two get entangled in a whirling romance. When Bella meets her “Lord Right” deep down she knows that he is in love with the “Wrong Lady.” She fears her secret will be exposed and Lord Brooke will reject her. The fear of rejection and leading a life of lies, tears Bella apart. She is miserable.

This romcom novel is full of laugh-out-loud moments, young angst and a labyrinth of lies and noble lines. The writing is simple and engaging, but there are times when one gets frustrated trying to figure out who is related to whom. Otherwise, this book is an easy one-sitting fun read.



