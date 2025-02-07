Reviving millets, restoring cotton

New Delhi: Two sustainability champions from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have taken centre stage at Sustain India 2025, a first-of-its-kind platform where science meets art to inspire collective climate action. Being held at STIR Art Gallery, New Delhi, from 2-16 February, on the sidelines of the India Art Fair, the exhibition titled ‘With each seed we sing’ features Saraswathi Malluvalasa, a millet farmer and women’s empowerment leader from Vizianagaram, and Poludas Nagendra Satish, a designer and cotton sustainability advocate from Hyderabad. Their work, rooted in tradition and innovation, showcases how Andhra and Telangana could lead the way in sustainable agriculture and textiles.

The second edition of Sustaina India, a collaboration between think tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), celebrated artist duo Thukral & Tagra and curator Srinivas Aditya Mopidevi, focuses on community-led climate action. The inclusion of two Fellows from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in this prestigious platform is a testament to the region’s rich heritage of sustainable practices and the transformative efforts of its people. The exhibition also features the work of Fellow Shubhi Sachan, founder of the Material Library of India, and artworks and installations by invited artists such as Chander Haat, Edible Issues, and Sheshadev Sagria.

Reviving millets: The story of the Arogya Millet Sisters

Saraswathi Malluvalasa, Secretary of SABALA (Society for Awareness and Betterment of Agricultural Livelihoods in Andhra Pradesh) and founder of the Arogya Millet Sisters Network, has dedicated over two decades to reviving millet cultivation and empowering women farmers. Once overlooked, millets are now regaining recognition as a nutrient-rich, climate-resilient crop that supports smallholder farmers. Under her leadership, SABALA has rejuvenated millet farming across 1,500 acres in 50 villages, advocating for its inclusion in public distribution systems. Their network of 3,000 farmers includes a diverse representation, with 50 per cent from tribal communities and 20 per cent from Dalit communities. Saraswathi’s efforts have earned her multiple awards, including the Women Exemplar Award from the CII Foundation.

At Sustaina India 2025, Saraswathi’s installation brings the story of the Arogya Millet Sisters to life through homegrown millets from Vizianagaram, folk songs, and interactive elements, showcasing the cultural and ecological importance of these grains.

“For years, millets were dismissed as outdated, and women were not seen as farmers. Today, we stand on a national platform at Sustaina India, proving that these ancient grains are the future of sustainable agriculture. Millets can withstand droughts, enrich the soil, and provide superior nutrition compared to rice and wheat—all while securing livelihoods for smallholder farmers. As climate change makes rainfall unpredictable and food security more urgent, our work is not just about tradition; it is about survival. This is a proud moment for our community, showing that local knowledge and collective action can drive climate resilience,” said Saraswathi Malluvalasa.

Re-weaving the cotton ecosystem: A Hyderabad designer’s vision

Poludas Nagendra Satish, founder of Kora Design Collaborative in Hyderabad, has been working to revive indigenous cotton and traditional hand-weaving techniques. A graduate of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, Satish combines traditional craftsmanship with ecological design to address environmental and community challenges. His research revealed that from over 1,000 organic cotton varieties in the 1980s, only 12 remain today. His work focuses on restoring ecological balance and strengthening farmer-artisan connections in the textile industry.

For instance, CEEW’s tehsil-level study of rainfall patterns across 40 years found that Andhra Pradesh has witnessed an increase in heavy rainfall days per year in the last decade due to the accelerating impact of climate change, compared to the previous 30 years.

At Sustaina India 2025, Satish’s multipart installation presents a compelling narrative on the loss of traditional cotton quality and the efforts to restore it. He highlights the importance of sustainable cotton farming in the face of climate challenges through organic weaves, tools, and documentation.

“Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have a deep-rooted textile heritage, but industrialisation and climate change have pushed our indigenous cotton varieties and handloom traditions towards obscurity. Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and soil degradation are making it harder for cotton farmers to sustain their livelihoods. Through this exhibition, we are not just telling a story—we are trying to revive a legacy. By reconnecting farmers, artisans, and consumers, we can rebuild a resilient cotton ecosystem that supports both our cultural heritage and a climate-secure future,” said Poludas Nagendra Satish.

The inclusion of these two sustainability leaders at Sustaina India 2025 reflects Andhra Pradesh and Telangana’s pioneering role in sustainable agriculture and crafts. Their work underscores the power of local knowledge, collective action, and innovation in addressing climate challenges.

Climate recipes from Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

Sustaina India 2025 also features Climate Recipes II: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Edition, a project focusing on natural farming, agroecology, and food systems in the region. Led by Srinivas Mangipudi, Srinivas Aditya Mopidevi, and Diya Shah, it explores natural farming, agroecology, and land rights as pillars of climate resilience. This ongoing research project documents intergenerational wisdom on sustainable food systems through drawings and publications. The exhibition will present drawings, archival material, and research findings, adding another layer to the region’s climate leadership story.

As Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continue to drive sustainable solutions, Saraswathi and Satish's recognition on a national platform is a moment of pride—one that celebrates the resilience, ingenuity, and spirit of the region’s people.



