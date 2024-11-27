Reading Books = Empowering Success

The Sunflower House

Author: Adriana Allegri

Publisher: St Martin's Press





Viewfinder: A Memoir

Author: Amol Palekar

Publisher: Westland



Matinee superhero Amol Palekar is a man who dons many hats – actor, painter, director, and writer. The awarding-winning actor, won hearts through his iconic performances in Gol Maal, Chitchor, Rajnigandha, Gharaonda, Rang Birangi and Chhoti Si Baat. Yet, he calls himself an actor by accident and a painter by nature. Palekar’s candid memoir gives a peek into his illustrious career right from his Sir JJ School of Art days to his chance meeting with Satyadev Dubey, who nudged him into theatre. And the rest as they say is history! Palekar carved a niche for himself as an actor cum director through his powerful movies in Hindi, Marathi and Bengali cinema. His memoir is sprinkled with interesting anecdotes, his journey in the entertainment industry and his personal life.





Wind and Truth

Author: Brandon Sanderson

Publisher: Gollancz

Fans of internationally acclaimed bestselling author Brandon Sanderson are in for a BIG surprise with his latest book, Wind And Truth. This fabulous read is an epic finale to the series. Brandon has a way with words. His characters are flawed like humans and so relatable and loveable. The story rolls out after the ‘Rhythm of War’. Dalinar Kholin challenges the evil god Odium to a contest of champions since the fate of Roshar is on the line of fire. The Knights Radiant have only 10 days to prepare. The fate of the entire Cosmere is a limbo. The author creates imagery of several fantasy worlds and juggles different plots, mysteries, and surprises with ease.





But What Does The Science Say?

Author: Dr Manan Arora

Publisher: Penguin



from depression to weight loss, Dr Manan Vora debunks 101 common health myths with science and a healthy dose of humour. This book is an easy read. In today's world of superfood fads, health boosters, and social media influencers have you ever wondered if multivitamins and supplements are the answer to a healthy life? Can working out in the gym be dangerous? Dr Manan Arora's But What Does The Science Say? is an eye-opener. From period pains to dark chocolate,from depression to weight loss, Dr Manan Vora debunks 101 common health myths with science and a healthy dose of humour. This book is an easy read.

Dr Vora’s wit and explanations make the book perfect for curious minds of all ages. A MUST-read book, especially in today’s age of quick fixes and social media influencer sway.







In Her Defence: Ten Landmark Judgments on Women in the Armed Forces

Authors: Navdeep Singh, Shivani Dasmahapatra

Publisher: Penguin

This book stands as the epitome of the judiciary’s unwavering dedication to upholding the principles of equality and justice in India. A few decades ago, it was unimaginable to see women in forces. But there has been a seachange in the realm of gender equality within the armed forces. Meticulously researched by authors Navdeep Singh, Shivani Dasmahapatra,

In Her Defence: Ten Landmark Judgments on Women in the Armed Forces is an anthology of essays and commentaries by judges, jurists and academicians on landmark court decisions that brought about a positive change for women in the armed forces. This book is a living testament to gender inclusivity and parity within India’s armed forces.



This riveting book will make you shudder in disbelief about the horrors of the Nazi state-run baby factory called Hochland Home in 1939. Allina Strauss leads a happy life working in her uncle’s bookstore in a quaint German village. She loves spending weekends with her uncle, aunt, friends and fiancé. But with Adolf Hitler gaining power and popularity, Allina life is turned upside down. Her biological mother was Jewish. Allina is forced to work as a nurse in the Hochland Home, where Heinrich Himmler, infamous for conducting inhuman medical experiments on innocent Jewish children, runs a eugenics programme. Allina keeps her Jewish identity a secret. She falls in love with Karl, an SS officer. The duo makes plans to save many children. This heart-wrenching novel weaves an unforgettable story of love, loss, secrets and the human spirit of resilience.