RAW Agent Lucky Bisht Announces Biopic Sequel RAW Hitman 2

A sequel to the best-selling novel R.A.W. Hitman: The Real Story of Agent Lima, based on the life of R.A.W. agent Lucky Bisht and curated by India’s top crime writer S. Hussain Zaidi, is titled as R.A.W. Hitman: The Assassinations With Kashif Mashaikh and Lucky Bisht. The sequel promises to unveil eight thrilling operations by Agent Lima, offering readers a gripping insight into the high-stakes world of espionage.

Speaking about the second edition, Lucky Bisht shares, "After the success of the first edition, bringing out the second brings a unique sense of passion and excitement. When you receive love and support from people, it fuels your drive to improve your work even further." He explains that the new novel is different from the first, where the focus was primarily on the personal life of Agent Lima and a key prison incident. "In this novel, we depict eight major operations from around the world. Each operation is a unique story of how Lima, adopting different identities, eliminated India’s enemies. It’s not just the story of a spy but of a patriot who ensures the success of every mission," says Bisht.Bisht delves into the emotional side of the story, highlighting the inner struggles of a spy. "Does a spy, a sniper, or a commando who lives solely for the nation not have personal emotions? Does he never cry? How does he rise after defeat and fight back?" Bisht explores how Lima manages to suppress his emotions, turning every personal pain into strength, driven by a singular sense of duty. "When the world believes everything has ended, for him, only one thing remains—his duty."In this novel, readers will witness a new side of Agent Lima, one where "he trusts no one but himself, and if an operation needs to change, he makes that decision without hesitation," says Bisht.The book, R.A.W. Hitman 2, curated by Hussain Zaidi along with Kashif Mashaikh and Lucky Bisht, follows Lima through eight thrilling missions for India’s Research and Analysis Wing (R.A.W.): infiltrating a counterfeit currency racket linked to Pakistan’s ISI in Operation Monopoly, eliminating a militant threat in the jungles of Nagaland in Operation Jungle Safari, exposing a money-laundering ring in Goa in Operation Casino, tracking down a traitor at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Operation Tiger Claw, uncovering a militant plot after an ambush near the Indo-Myanmar border in Chandel Conspiracy, leading a retaliatory strike in enemy territory in Operation Hot Pursuit, infiltrating the NSCN-K militant group in Operation Blind Sparrow, and teaming up with a former Mossad operative to take down a global militant leader in Operation Black Widow.