Qisse Aur Kavitaayein, Dard E Dil with Priya Malik at NCPA

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai is pleased to offer evenings that feature a unique combination of music and poetry. Through this event, celebrate the healing power of words and tales about laughter, love, and life.

Qisse Aur Kavitaayein: NCPA brings to you an eclectic mix of your all-time favourite word and melody weavers, including the most distinctive voice on the music scene Tanmay Maheshwari and the nation's most well-known poets and storytellers, including Priya Malik, Rakesh Tiwari, Taranjit Kaur, and Priyanshi Bansal!

● Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

● Date Time: 1 December 2024 | 7:00 pm

● Age Limit: 15+

● Member Price: Rs.450/-

● Non Member Price: Rs.500/-

● Duration: 75 minutes





Dard E Dil with Priya Malik: This event is for you if you have ever experienced heartbreak. Watch as Priya Malik reflects on heartbreaks and shares stories about love, life, and recovery while reciting some of her most well-known heartbreak poetry. Tanmay Maheshwari, a singer-songwriter, will accompany Priya as they take you on a journey that will leave you speechless.





● Venue: Tata Theatre Garden

● Date Time: 21 December 2024 | 6:30 pm

● Age Limit: 15+

● Member Price: Rs.450/-

● Non Member Price: Rs.500/-

● Duration: 60 minutes





The UnErase Winter Lineup: Enjoy some poetry, love, and tales from UnErase Poetry this winter. A selection of songs that, on a chilly evening, feel like a cosy hug. Poems that make you feel at home will take you on an emotional rollercoaster.





● Venue: Tata Theatre Garden

● Date Time: Experimental Theatre

● Age Limit: 18+

● Member Price: Rs.450 & 675/-

● Non Member Price: Rs.500 & 750/-

● Duration: 120 minutes