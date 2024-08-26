Pause and Reflect: This Art Exhibition emphasises on the 'now' to be inaugurated soon in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On September 1, an Art Exhibition at the State Gallery of Art, Kavuri Hills, Madhapur will be inaugurated with an emphasis on "pausing, reflecting, and simply being in the moment."

'Pause and Reflect' - An Art Exhibition by Art Magnum, Delhi, curated by Annapurna Madipadiga will feature five distinct artists from Karnataka, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, whose art encourages viewers to reconnect with the simple joys of life.

"Together, these artists create a tapestry of moments that invite us to pause, reflect, and find beauty in the world around us. This exhibition is more than just a display of art; it’s a gentle reminder to take a step back and appreciate life’s simple pleasures," the hosts said in a press release.

The week-long art exhibition will be live from September 1 to 8 between 11 am to 8 pm.