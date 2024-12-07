Once Upon a Workplace: Plum launches Children’s storybook designed for Working Parents

Bengaluru: Plum Benefits, one of India’s leading InsurTech companies, has launched ESOP Fables, a delightful collection of short stories for children of working parents. The story book introduces progressive workplace values like diversity, mental health, and transparency in a way that feels natural, fun, and relatable.

In addition to helping companies care better through insurance and health benefits, Plum aims to initiate conversations around often overlooked or misunderstood workplace topics with their marketing. These initiatives extend beyond the office, encouraging broader cultural change among founders and people success leaders.

Their latest initiative, ESOP Fables: A storybook for working parents and their children, introduces the next generation to concepts like inclusion, mental health, ownership, and collaboration in a simple, relatable way. The company believes storytelling can play an important role in normalising workplace ideas early amongst children, shaping a future where these values are understood and embraced intuitively.

Chronicles From Office Cubicles

While inspired by the structure of Aesop’s Fables—short, impactful tales with meaningful lessons—ESOP Fables reimagines storytelling with modern workplace themes.

With 7 short stories of 450-600 words each, the collection represents workplace challenges and lessons in a creative, light-hearted way. From a lion king discovering the value of diversity to emperor penguins navigating their responsibilities and parenthood, these tales are crafted to spark meaningful conversations between working parents and their children.

Not New To Breaking Convention

Modern B2B marketing continues to leverage traditional formats such as white papers, webinars, direct response ads, and endorsements. However, in today’s landscape—particularly for startups operating within financial constraints—building a strong brand demands innovation and a deeper emotional connection.

In the past, Plum has engaged with workplace themes in unconventional ways. From Cards Against Work, a workplace-themed card game that humorously addressed the quirks of office life, to the ASMR Campaign, which subverted existing stereotypes around insurance; to Humanise: Edition One, a book about shifting workplace narratives, Plum continues to engage with their target audience in non-traditional ways with their latest ebook ESOP Fables.

“At Plum, we aim to make insurance and workplace discourse simple, inclusive, and accessible—all while having some fun along the way. Modern workplace concepts like mental health, diversity, and transparency can often feel unfamiliar or complex. ESOP Fables is more than just a children’s storybook—it’s a way to shape how the next generation perceives workplaces,” says Shreyas Achar, Head of Marketing at Plum.

Demonstrating their commitment to social impact, Plum donates all profits from their marketing campaigns to charity, reinforcing the company’s dedication to building a better, more inclusive future for everyone.