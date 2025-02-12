New Exhibition at CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru Explores The Depths of Human Connection Through Contemporary Art

10th February, Bengaluru: This February, the Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru unveils Mystical Moods, the latest instalment in its newly launched rotating exhibition series. Hosted at CUR8, the hotel’s elegant all-day dining destination, this month-long showcase will feature the evocative works of five of the city’s most celebrated contemporary artists, promising art connoisseurs an immersive exploration of the human experience.





“At the heart of this exhibition, hosted at CUR8—our dining venue that is now taking art beyond the confines of galleries—lies the Four Seasons ethos to inspire connection, foster kindness, and celebrate shared stories across cultures and generations. With each new showcase, we want to offer a fresh perspective on the ever-evolving artistic landscape of the city, appealing to both seasoned art lovers and casual observers alike,” shares General Manager, Biswajit Chakraborty.





The exhibition presents a range of pieces from renowned artists, including the late Yusuf Arakkal, Meena Das Narayan, Ganesh Doddamani, Prabhu Harsoor, and C.F. John, each contributing a unique artistic voice to the on-going dialogue of human connection and spiritual experience. Rich in emotion and symbolism, the display invites guests and casual observers to embark on a journey that transcends the ordinary.



Each piece explores powerful themes such as spirituality, identity, and searching for meaning in an often chaotic and uncertain world. The showcase brings Ganesh Doddamani’s artistic vision to the forefront, where he draws inspiration from personal memories and folklore, creating familiar and ethereal landscapes. It also celebrates the work of the late Yusuf Arakkal, whose signature style, characterised by its brooding figures and melancholic hues, explores themes of isolation and longing.





Meanwhile, Meena Das Narayan, a master of capturing the nuances of human expression, adds vibrancy to the artistic storytelling of the exhibition, and C.F. John's powerful yet often unsettling works challenge viewers to confront uncomfortable truths about society. However, Prabhu Harsoor's abstract work stands in stark contrast to the more figurative pieces of the other artists.



● What: Mystical Moods Exhibition ● When: 6th February to 6th March, 2025 ● Where: CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru



