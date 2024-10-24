National Archaeological Museum of Naples to Present Ancient Masterpieces at AlUla’s Maraya

As part of the highly anticipated Ancient Kingdoms Festival taking place in AlUla, the National Archaeological Museum of Naples (MANN) will present a collection of artifacts from Italian ancient sites to the region for the first time, offering visitors a rare opportunity to encounter iconic legends of history.

Running from November 7 to December 14 and free to enter by booking, the exhibition, titled ‘Masterpieces of the National Archaeological Museum of Naples’, will showcase artifacts from the ancient Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum — buried under volcanic ash after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE — as well as pieces from the famed Farnese Collection, one of the most prestigious collections from Greco-Roman antiquity.

Signifying a blend of ancient splendour and modern beauty, the exhibition will be held at the famed Maraya, the largest mirrored building in the world. Each complimentary ticket grants exclusive access to Maraya and a 30-minute audio guide available in Arabic, English, and Italian, that brings to life the fascinating stories behind the artifacts.

Held as part of the Ancient Kingdoms Festival, a flagship AlUla Moments event, the exhibition is set to be an inclusive experience suited for every type of visitor, from history and culture history enthusiasts to curious newcomers. A rare opportunity to admire priceless artifacts outside Italy, guests will be taken on an insightful audio-guided journey through the MANN collection.

The ancient masterpieces on display include statuettes of Alexander the Great, a head of Greek historian Herodotus, and a remarkable floor mosaic from Pompeii’s House of the Faun that depicts the river Nile, among others. Armour and helmets worn by Roman gladiators from the 1st century CE further enrich this historical display.

Visitors can also learn more about famed leaders including Julius Caesar, Trajan, and Marcus Aurelius, and their vision of a universal empire that shaped the ancient world. Artifacts representing some of these leaders have been found here in AlUla, at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra.

Since opening its doors to global travellers, AlUla has shared with guests its legacy as an ancient crossroads, home and host to ancient kingdoms, and a key stop on the Incense Road, through world-class, year-round cultural experiences.

The MANN exhibition is a crowning jewel in one of AlUla’s most popular cultural extravaganzas, the Ancient Kingdoms Festival. The festival offers a unique and family-friendly journey into the past, with immersive, multi-sensory experiences designed to bring the region's ancient stories to life. Visitors will have the chance to delve into AlUla’s role on the Incense Road and uncover the hidden treasures of this once-thriving trade route, making the festival a must-visit for culture and history lovers.