Mural art bridges the abstract with the worldly

HYDERABAD: Where does the individual end, and the universe begin? In Charles Foussard’s post-surrealist mural at the ongoing Wall Art Festival of Alliance Francaise, Hyderabad, the answer is that the borders are fluid.



Foussard, an artist who divides his time between La Reunion island in the Indian Ocean and Bordeaux in southeastern France, draws inspiration from nature and the interplay between the visible and invisible. Foussard, who started his artistic journey in 2000, and has been deeply influenced by his travels.

His mural, which presents a fusion of a young Indian girl’s face with abstract elements, represents the connection between the microcosmic individual and the macrocosmic universe.

This is the fourth Wall Art Festival that Alliance Francaise is hosting, and lasts till October 17.



This event, part of a larger festival across 14 cities, is organised by the French Embassy to promote intercultural dialogue. Four French artists, including Foussard, are participating and will travel to multiple cities to complete murals.

At the entrance of the Alliance Francaise, Foussard’s spray-painted wall art creates a dreamlike interplay between the human face and its surroundings. The face of the girl stares almost back at the spectator, not as a solitary figure but as part of an interconnected whole.

With a nod to the Alliance Francaise’s iconic red that overpowers the image, the mural becomes a bridge between cultures, worlds, and universes.

For Foussard, whose journey began with wall painting as a rebellious expression, this art form has taken on a new meaning. “I started wall painting as a form of rebellion,” he recalled, “But I no longer see it that way. It is more like a direct contact with the population for me.”

Entirely self-taught, Foussard has been painting since his teenage years and sees his art as a way to connect with people and the environments they inhabit. “I learnt none of this in school,” he added as he chuckled.

When it comes to Hyderabad, Foussard notes the colours of the city and bustling human density have left a lasting impression on him. “I saw a few colourful murals in the temples. They were beautiful. I plan to take that back with me as inspiration for future works,” he shared.

Further, as far as public perceptions of wall art is concerned, Foussard remains detached from its politics. “People are more curious these days and don’t consider wall art as vandalism anymore. It is also just an art form,” he noted.

Noting the importance of these cultural exchanges at Alliance Francaise, an institute mainly known for its language courses, the director, Hyderabad, Maud Miquau, noted, “You cannot separate culture from language, or language from culture, they go hand in hand, and everything else is in between. This festival will not only give students a deeper understanding of France but also the chance to interact with the artists." With a smile, she added, “Perhaps they’ll get a chance to practise their French, too!”