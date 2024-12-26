MT, a legendary Malayalam writer who created timeless classics

Kozhikode: Noted writer and Jnanpith award winner MT Vasudevan Nair, who died here on Wednesday evening, is known for elevating the art of Malayalam storytelling to a profound level through his works.

The 91-year-old writer had been hospitalised in critical condition with a diagnosis of heart failure.He was suffering several health issues including resipratory ailments for a while, according to the literary sources.M T Vasudevan Nair, popularly known as M T, is a celebrated writer, screenwriter, and filmmaker, renowned for his profound contributions to Malayalam literature and cinema.Born in 1933 in Kudallur, a quaint village in Palakkad district, Kerala, M T, through more than seven decades of writing created a literary world that appealed equally to both ordinary people and intellectuals.At the time, Kudallur was part of the Malabar district under the Madras Presidency of British India.He was the youngest of four children born to T Narayanan Nair and Ammalu Amma.His father worked in Ceylon, while M T spent his early years in Kudallur and at his paternal home in Punnayurkulam, a village in present-day Thrissur district.M T's early life and surroundings deeply influenced his literary sensibilities.He completed his schooling at Malamakkavu Elementary School and Kumaranelloor High School and graduated with a degree in chemistry from Victoria College, Palakkad, in 1953.His professional journey began as a teacher and gramasevakan at a block development office in Taliparamba, Kannur, before he joined Mathrubhumi Weekly as a sub-editor in 1957.Over the course of seven decades, he has authored nine novels, 19 collections of short stories, directed six films, around 54 screenplays and several collections of essays and memoirs.M T is celebrated for his evocative storytelling, exploring human emotions and the complexities of rural life.His novel Naalukettu (The Ancestral House) established him as a literary icon and is considered a classic in Malayalam literature.Over the years, he authored several acclaimed works, including Asuravithu, Manju, and Kaalam, which earned him the Jnanpith Award in 1995, India's highest literary honour.At the age of 25, he won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for his second novel, Naalukettu (1959), and a decade later, Kaalam, his fifth novel, earned him the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award.M T made significant contributions to Malayalam cinema as a screenwriter and director.He has directed seven films and written the screenplay for approximately 54 films.His films, including 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha' and 'Kadavu', are regarded as masterpieces, showcasing his ability to merge compelling narratives with visual storytelling.M T holds the distinction of winning the National Film Award for Best Screenplay a record four times, for 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha' (1989), 'Kadavu' (1991), 'Sadayam' (1992), and 'Parinayam' (1994), the most by any individual in Malayalam in this category.M T has been married twice.In 1965, he married writer and translator Prameela, but the couple separated after 11 years of marriage.They have a daughter, Sithara, who works in the United States.In 1977, he married Kalamandalam Saraswathy, a noted dance artist. They have a daughter, Aswathy Nair, who is a professional dancer.His residence on Kottaram Road in Kozhikode is named after his elder daughter, Sithara.