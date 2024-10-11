Monet Artwork reclaimed by family after 83 years

A pastel by Claude Monet, stolen from a Jewish couple by the Nazis during World War II, was returned to the descendants of the family, FBI officials announced on Wednesday.

the FBI’s Art Crime Team, along with the New York and New Orleans Field Offices and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, announced the return of Claude Monet’s pastel on paper, Bord de Mer.

“The emotions tied to reclaiming something taken so brutally can't be measured in dollars—it's priceless,” said James Dennehy, assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York office, following the recovery of a Nazi-stolen Monet painting after 80 years.

The painting, created around 1865, was acquired by the Parlagi family at an Austrian art auction in 1936. Just a few years later, In 1940, the Nazis seized the Parlagis' belongings, including seven other artworks, and a Nazi art dealer acquired the pastel. According to an FBI press release, the Monet, dating to around 1865, "disappeared" in 1941.

The Monet was eventually bought at auction by a Nazi art dealer and vanished in 1941.

For decades, the Parlagi family has searched for the missing painting.

In 2023, the FBI received a lead when the artwork appeared for sale at a Houston art gallery. The team reached out to Dr. and Mrs. Kevin Schlamp, the owners of the piece, and informed them of its looted history. The Schlamps willingly surrendered the painting.

Subsequently, with the assistance of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, a consent judgment was obtained in May 2024. This ruling granted full ownership of the Monet to the Parlagi heirs.

“We are honored to have played a part in returning this stolen artwork to its rightful owners,” said James Dennehy.

“While this Monet is undoubtedly valuable, its true worth lies in what it represents to the Parlagi family. It's a connection to their history, their loved ones, and a legacy that was nearly erased,” he added.

The FBI’s investigation continues, as several other pieces of art stolen from the Parlagi family in 1940 remain missing. The search is ongoing.