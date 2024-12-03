Literature Festival of India 2024 Ends with Engaging Conversations
New Delhi: The Crime Literature Festival of India, 2nd Edition, reached its zenith with powerful sessions, heartfelt moments, and a celebration of creativity and justice on its third and final day. Held at the Hyatt Centric, Dehradun, the day featured an electrifying lineup that left an indelible mark on participants.
�Festival Chairman Ashok Kumar shared his vision for the future of CLFI, stating, “The success of this year’s festival has shown us the immense potential of bringing together diverse voices to discuss crime and justice. Next time, we aim to make it even more impactful by including members of the judiciary alongside police officers, writers, and filmmakers. Their insights will add a new dimension to the conversations around crime literature. Moreover, we plan to expand this festival to cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, ensuring that the reach and resonance of CLFI continue to grow.”
Crimes Against Women: How Much Has Changed from Arushi to RG Kar, moderated by Supriya Chandhok, featured a thought-provoking dialogue with Meeran
Other notable sessions included:
- Madhumati to Baazigar: The Representation of Crime in Indian Cinema, with veteran actor Akash Khurana and Festival Curator Maanas Lal, explored how Bollywood has tackled crime narratives through the decades.
- Invisible Scars: Exploring Crimes Against Men, led by Deepika Bhardwaj and Karan Oberoi, highlighted often-overlooked issues faced by men, sparking meaningful discussions.
- Workshops on Criminal Psychology, Waste Warriors, and The POCSO Act, featuring panelists Geeta Khanna and Jaya Baloni, added interactive and educational dimensions to the festival, ensuring it was as impactful as it was engaging.
Supported by The Hans Foundation, Uttarakhand Film Development Council (UFDC), UPES, and other partners, CLFI concluded its second edition with a resounding promise to return with more compelling stories and conversations. This festival is not just a gathering—it’s a movement towards understanding crime, justice, and the human condition.