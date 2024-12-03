Literature Festival of India 2024 Ends with Engaging Conversations

New Delhi: The Crime Literature Festival of India, 2nd Edition, reached its zenith with powerful sessions, heartfelt moments, and a celebration of creativity and justice on its third and final day. Held at the Hyatt Centric, Dehradun, the day featured an electrifying lineup that left an indelible mark on participants.

Beyond the Screen: Film, Identity, and Social Justice, featuring acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha in conversation with Festival Director Aloke Lal. Sinha, known for films like Article 15, Thappad, and Mulk, explored how cinema serves as a lens for societal transformation. Sinha emphasized cinema’s role in raising awareness about issues like patriarchy (Thappad) and migration during the COVID-19 lockdown (Bheed), while acknowledging its limitations in driving immediate change. The highlight of the day was the sessionfeaturing acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha in conversation with Festival Director Aloke Lal. Sinha, known for films likeandexplored how cinema serves as a lens for societal transformation. Sinha emphasized cinema’s role in raising awareness about issues like patriarchy () and migration during the COVID-19 lockdown (), while acknowledging its limitations in driving immediate change.





From left to right retired IPS officer Varun Singla, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, festival chairman Ashok Kumar, festival director Aloke Lal. Sinha





�Festival Chairman Ashok Kumar shared his vision for the future of CLFI, stating, “The success of this year’s festival has shown us the immense potential of bringing together diverse voices to discuss crime and justice. Next time, we aim to make it even more impactful by including members of the judiciary alongside police officers, writers, and filmmakers. Their insights will add a new dimension to the conversations around crime literature. Moreover, we plan to expand this festival to cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, ensuring that the reach and resonance of CLFI continue to grow.”

The standout moment of Day 3 was the heartwarming session honoring Hindi crime fiction legend Surendra Mohan Pathak. Receiving the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, Pathak was met with a standing ovation—the first of his illustrious career. Overwhelmed with emotion, he shared, “This moment is a treasure for me. The recognition and love I’ve received here today will stay with me forever.” The hall resonated with applause and teary-eyed admiration, a testament to the deep connection between the maestro and his audience.





Festival chairman Ashok Kumar at the event.





�





Crimes Against Women: How Much Has Changed from Arushi to RG Kar, moderated by Supriya Chandhok, featured a thought-provoking dialogue with Meeran



Other notable sessions included:





Madhumati to Baazigar: The Representation of Crime in Indian Cinema, with veteran actor Akash Khurana and Festival Curator Maanas Lal, explored how Bollywood has tackled crime narratives through the decades.

with veteran actor Akash Khurana and Festival Curator Maanas Lal, explored how Bollywood has tackled crime narratives through the decades.



Invisible Scars: Exploring Crimes Against Men, led by Deepika Bhardwaj and Karan Oberoi, highlighted often-overlooked issues faced by men, sparking meaningful discussions.

led by Deepika Bhardwaj and Karan Oberoi, highlighted often-overlooked issues faced by men, sparking meaningful discussions.



Workshops on Criminal Psychology, Waste Warriors, and The POCSO Act, featuring panelists Geeta Khanna and Jaya Baloni, added interactive and educational dimensions to the festival, ensuring it was as impactful as it was engaging. At the end of the day, Anubhav Sinha presented mementos to the DCLS team, acknowledging their dedication and commitment to making the event a grand success. Additionally, IPS officer Varun Singla was honored for his bravery in leading a major cyber crackdown in Haryana. Students from schools and universities were also awarded for their outstanding work in the short film and short story writing competitions. Chadha Borwankar, Arun Kumar, and Renuka Devi. Supriya’s articulate handling of the session earned widespread appreciation.Other notable sessions included:At the end of the day, Anubhav Sinha presented mementos to the DCLS team, acknowledging their dedication and commitment to making the event a grand success. Additionally, IPS officer Varun Singla was honored for his bravery in leading a major cyber crackdown in Haryana. Students from schools and universities were also awarded for their outstanding work in the short film and short story writing competitions.



Supported by The Hans Foundation, Uttarakhand Film Development Council (UFDC), UPES, and other partners, CLFI concluded its second edition with a resounding promise to return with more compelling stories and conversations. This festival is not just a gathering—it’s a movement towards understanding crime, justice, and the human condition.



