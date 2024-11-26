Karnataka: Manjusha Museum Recognized for Largest Single-Man Antique Collection

The Manjusha Museum, envisioned by Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, has received special recognition from the India Book of Records for its unparalleled and extensive collection of antiques. The honor was bestowed on Dr. Heggade during his 76th birthday celebrations on Monday.Dr. Anil Kumar Sharma, head of the India Book of Records, presented the certificate acknowledging the museum as the “largest single-man diverse collection of antiques.” According to the citation, Dr. Heggade has spent over 50 years curating an extraordinary collection, which includes 7,500 palm-leaf manuscripts, 21,000 art objects, 25,000 rare books, and more than 100 vintage automobiles.The museum, spanning 1.04 lakh square feet over two floors, is situated near the renowned Dharmasthala Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple. Its unique architecture and vast exhibits attract hundreds of visitors daily.What began as a small personal collection when Dr. Heggade assumed responsibility for the temple at the age of 20 has now evolved into one of India’s most diverse museums. Visitors are treated to a historical journey through sections featuring artifacts from the Stone Age to modern times. Highlights include ancient pooja utensils, massive chariots, theater projectors, and even war tankers.The museum's chronological layout immerses visitors in the evolution of culture, technology, and art, offering a bridge between the past and present. It has also become a favorite educational destination for school groups, giving students a hands-on experience with history and heritage.Recognized for its cultural significance, the Manjusha Museum continues to serve as a testament to Dr. Heggade’s dedication to preserving India’s rich legacy.