India’s New Right traces RSS speeding up reconversions of Christians into Hindu faith in Meghalaya

Guwahati: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) through several of its offshoots have sped up reconversions of Christians into Hindu indigenous faith in Meghalaya, a new book has claimed. It stated that while conversions of Christians into Hindu indigenous faith had been 60 families annually in the Khasi Hills, the number spiked to 500 in the last five years.

“About sixty families used to convert to the indigenous Hindu faiths from Christianity in the past annually in the Khasi Hills. But that number has significantly increased. Over 500 families have undergone ‘Ghar Wapsi (reconversions)’ in the last five years in the hills,” Abhijit Majumdar has quoted the RSS functionaries in Meghalaya in ‘India’s New Right: Powering the Current Wave of Nationalism and Civilisational Revival’.

Majumder has quoted the RSS functionaries in the book saying that Meghalaya is currently in the grip of nationalism with foremost issue being the illegal influx of the Bangladeshi Muslims. “One of the main concerns shared by Hindus and Christians alike in Meghalaya is the illegal Muslim settlers from Bangladesh. Even the churches are openly discussing the issue,” Plielad Khongtiang, a BJP worker, told Majumder.

The author quoted Nikelson Khongmawloh from the Pynter village in the Khasi Hills that “forty Christian families underwent reconversions in Mawngap in the East Khasi Hills. This occurred during a programme organised by the Lympung Sengkhihlang, which manages the Seng Khasi and Seiraij organisations”. Such outfits are the fronts of the RSS affiliates in the hills, wrote the author.

The RSS, wrote the author, is working among the Garos, Jaintias, and Khasis, as well as the Hajong and Koch communities, in Meghalaya through Seva Bharati, Seemanta Chetna Manch, VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) and Purva Sainik Parishad. "The RSS has its own activities and runs community programmes in the Jaintia, Khasi, and Garo Hills," added the author in the book.

Majumder also wrote about the RSS working closely with the Churches in Meghalaya. “In Shillong’s Laitumkhrah, the local church head recently hoisted the saffron flat at an RSS function. Local Swayamsevaks (RSS functionaries) say that while the church leaders may not agree with the Sangh’s ideology, they have a healthy respect for its social work,” said Majumder in the book, adding: “Even local Christian leaders love being chief guests (in RSS events).”

Majumder further stated in the book that the “RSS has its own pantheon of martyrs in Meghalaya, including Rijoy Sing Khongshah”. “Seng Khasi is a cultural organisation dedicated to preserving and reviving the religion and traditions of the Niam Tre. It originated as a resistance movement against British Rule in the Khasi and the Jaintia Hills and also against the widespread conversions into Christianity among the Khasi-Pnars,” added Majumder in the book.

The author attributed the rise of nationalism in the hills among the tribes to the growing popularity of the RSS worker Rijoy Sing Khongshah, who was allegedly killed in 2001. “Thanks to Rijoy, nearly every village in the Khasi Hills now has an RSS activist,” wrote Majumder in the book.

The author quoted an RSS activist, Ba Engestar, in Pynursla on the manner in which reconversions are being done in the Hills. “We do not force anyone into reconverting or deceive them into returning to their original religion. We observe, maintain contact, and closely monitor their daily lives. When they face difficulties and the church is unable to assist, they reach out to the ‘nong-knia’ or the indigenous priest-doctor,” Engestar told Majumder. Engester said,“From there, their journey back to their roots, their 1000-year-old faith, begins.”