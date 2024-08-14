India@100: Envisioning Tomorrow’s Economic Powerhouse Book Launched at ISB

Hyderabad: Professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian’s latest book ‘India @100: Envisioning Tomorrow’s Economic Powerhouse’ was today unveiled by Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, and Mr Sai D. Prasad, Chairman, CII Telangana State Council, at the Hyderabad campus of the Indian School of Business (ISB). The programme was also marked by a conversation between Professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and Professor Madan Pillutla.



Professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian is the Executive Director, IMF; 17th Chief Economic Advisor (2018-21), and Professor of Finance, ISB.





In ‘India@100: Envisioning Tomorrow’s Economic Powerhouse’, Professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian explores this once-in-several-centuries opportunity knocking on India’s doors. With a bold vision grounded in Indian realities, India@100 argues compellingly that India is at an inflection point that cannot be ignored. The country can grow at 8 per cent annually by reforming the economy zealously and doubling down on the sound policies implemented post 2014. Since 2007, when its GDP per capita was equal to India’s current level, China exploited its demographic dividend to grow at about 8 per cent for about two decades. Similar growth for the next two decades will make India a $55 trillion economy by 2047.

Through meticulous research and insightful analysis, Professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian explores four key pillars to propel India’s growth: (i) macroeconomic emphasis on growth; (ii) microeconomic focus on social and economic inclusion; (iii) a vision of ethical wealth creation; and (iv) a strategy of a virtuous cycle triggered by investment. Within each pillar, he comprehensively covers the policy choices and the areas that require reform. India@100 effortlessly ignites the reader’s imagination and inspires a collective drive towards a future where India emerges as a dominant economic force. This is an invaluable book for anyone interested in the rise of the Indian economy.

