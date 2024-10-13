Hyderabad to host major contemporary art exhibition at Chitramayee state gallery

Hyderabad: Siren's Lullaby in the Forgotten Realm, a captivating contemporary art exhibition, is being showcased at the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art from October 11 to 16. The exhibition is organized by Gallery Dotwalk, under the direction of Sreejith CN, and curated by Premjish Achari—an acclaimed curator, writer, and filmmaker.



This immersive exhibition delves into the human subconscious, exploring themes of dreams, memory, and hidden psychological realms. It features works by several celebrated Indian artists, including Ravinder Reddy, GR Iranna, Jagannath Panda, T Vaikuntham, Aji VN, Mahesh Baliga, Sujith SN, T Venkanna, and Shobha Broota, alongside promising new talents in the contemporary art scene.











Ravinder Reddy, renowned for his iconic sculptures of women, presents works that explore the symbolism of objects and imagery. GR Iranna’s intricate paintings reflect on identity and the passage of time, while Jagannath Panda’s thought-provoking installations challenge viewers to reconsider their perceptions of reality and existence.



The exhibition also highlights fresh perspectives from emerging artists, whose works demonstrate the vibrancy and evolving nature of contemporary Indian art.



“Siren's Lullaby in the Forgotten Realm exemplifies the power of art to evoke emotions, inspire imagination, and provoke introspection,” said the organizers. Using diverse media—including painting, sculpture, installation, and mixed media—the exhibition invites visitors to embark on an introspective journey into the hidden corners of the mind.



