FedEx joins Invest India to promote Indian craftsmanship globally

FedEx, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp and a leading express transportation company, has partnered with Invest India to support the Government of India’s One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. The collaboration aims to help small businesses across India grow by providing access to international markets, improving capacity, and offering branding opportunities.

The ODOP initiative, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for balanced regional development, seeks to promote a unique product from each district. By supporting local artisans and manufacturers, the initiative aims to improve livelihoods and showcase India’s diverse craftsmanship, reinforcing the Make in India vision. This partnership will help local businesses innovate and compete on the global stage.

Kami Viswanathan, president of FedEx, Middle East, India Subcontinent, and Africa (MEISA), said, “FedEx was founded on the belief that a connected world is a better world. Through this collaboration, we aim to address challenges faced by local producers, offering tailored solutions to simplify global logistics. Together, we are boosting exports and promoting sustainable economic growth.”

FedEx will use its global logistics network to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) streamline shipping and reach international markets. FedEx will also host webinars, workshops, and events in collaboration with Invest India to enhance brand visibility for local artisans. Additionally, FedEx will integrate ODOP clusters into its SME Connect platform, offering training in packaging, shipping, and inventory management.

Together, FedEx and Invest India are empowering Indian SMEs, boosting economic growth, and helping local artisans reach global markets.